ST. MARYS - Clarion's Cal German led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points Friday night as the fourth-seeded Bobcats upset No. 1 Elk County Catholic, 55-49, in the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball semifinals.

Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats, now 15-9 on the season, will advance to Tuesday's championship game at Johnsonburg to take on the Rams at 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+4
Knights are D-10 champs1
Local Sports

Knights are D-10 champs1

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pand…

Local Sports

Pair of area teams in title tilts today

A pair of title tilts showcasing area teams are set to get underway today as fourth-seeded Lakeview travels to second-seeded Fairview in the District 10 Class 3A girls championship while top-seeded Karns City welcomes second-seeded Coudersport in the District 9 Class 2A boys championship.

+2
Ding! Ding! It's Round 3
Local Sports

Ding! Ding! It's Round 3

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

Every now and then, especially in high school basketball, chalk rules. To put that in layman's terms, it's the matchup that everybody expected and is the matchup that everybody got.

Local Sports

Five area D-9 teams set for playoff action today

District 9's basketball playoffs continue today as a pair of boys semifinal games in Class 2A get underway with fifth-seeded Ridgway visiting top-seeded Karns City while second-seeded Coudersport plays host to third-seeded Keystone.

Local Sports

Wingard's double-double leads Keystone into semifinals

KNOX - Keystone's Bret Wingard notched a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 11-for-12 from the free throw line as the Panthers edged Clarion-Limestone, 54-50, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at Keystone High School Tuesday night.

+2
Knights trounce Trojans
Local Sports

Knights trounce Trojans

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

It's been 10 years since Franklin's boys basketball team hoisted a District 10 championship trophy. And thanks to Tuesday night's 77-58 drubbing of visiting Greenville, the Knights will be back in the championship game with a chance to end the drought.

Local Sports

Falcons set to square off against 'Cats in quarters

District 9's boys basketball playoffs are set to get underway in full force in Class 1A on Wednesday as fifth-seeded Allegheny-Clarion Valley visits fourth-seeded Clarion while third-seeded Johnsonburg welcomes sixth-seeded Union in a pair of quarterfinals showdowns.

Local Sports

Top-seeded Panthers begin playoff push

District 9 girls playoff basketball action will tip off tonight in Class 2A and 3A with four games involving area teams while in the District 10 girls playoffs, the action continues with a pair of contests featuring local talent.

Local Sports

Knights to host Trojans

Four District 10 teams will try to take the next step toward a title today as they resume play in semifinal-round action while four area District 9 teams will begin their playoff quest as well.

Local Sports

Clayton leads Orioles to victory in season finale

UNION CITY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton knocked down a pair of threes while going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe on his way to 27 points as the Orioles closed out the regular season with a 75-65 victory over Union City in non-region boys basketball action on Saturday.

Eagles bring an end to Oilers' season
Local Sports

Eagles bring an end to Oilers' season

GROVE CITY - Grove City's Sam Norris knocked down four threes en route to 20 points as the Eagles downed visiting Oil City, 60-44, in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night, bringing an end to the Oilers' campaign.

+2
Knights bust up Bobcats
Local Sports

Knights bust up Bobcats

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

For three of the four quarters in Friday night's District 10 Class 3A playoff game, the eighth-seeded Seneca Bobcats played on nearly even terms with top-seeded Franklin.

CUP's Hrovat to step down as diving coach
Local Sports

CUP's Hrovat to step down as diving coach

CLARION - After 31 years, 48 national champions, 294 All-Americans and hundreds of thousands of hours on the pool deck, Clarion University diving coach Dave Hrovat is hanging up his flip flops. The longest-tenured coach in Clarion athletics history will retire in June.

+3
Oilers, Knights set for districts
Local Sports

Oilers, Knights set for districts

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

A total of 25 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin will be competing Friday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships at the Hagerty Family Sports Complex in Erie. The Oilers will be sending 15 athletes to the meet while 10 Knights will be participating.