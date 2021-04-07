Bobcats outslug Lions in KSAC softball showdown

STRATTANVILLE - Clarion plated a run in the top of the seventh and tagged out a runner at home trying to score in the bottom half to secure an 11-10 victory over visiting Clarion in KSAC softball play on Tuesday.
Both squads hit the scoreboad early and often as the Lions nabbed a 3-2 lead after one inning before the Bobcats (2-1) grabbed a 5-4 edge through to frames. C-L would lock it back up at 6-all through three and seemed to take control with a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take a 10-6 advantage. But, Clarion rallied late for four runs in the sixth and the deciding run in the seventh to take the game.
BUTLER - Despite doubling the hit total of Harbor Creek, Franklin's baseball team came up on the short end of a 9-3 non-region decision to the Huskies on Wednesday in the Knights' season opener at Pullman Park's Michelle Krill Field.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's David Stamm and Alex Bell were triple winners in the boys meet while the Warriors had five double winners in the girls meet on Wednesday, as both teams rolled to track and field victories at home against North Clarion. Moniteau's boys posted a 93-53 win while the gi…
Cranberry senior J.T. Stahlman won four events and set a school record in the long jump on Tuesday as the Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Cranberry's boys posted a 91-56 victory while the girls notched an 85-64 win.
GUYS MILLS -Strong pitching from Reece Henderson and two-RBI games from Caden Toscano and Aaron Burkhardt on Tuesday lifted Rocky Grove's baseball team to an 11-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Maplewood in the head coaching debut of former Oriole standout Geoff Sanner.
GROVE CITY - Former Clarion High School standout pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino picked up her first victory on the collegiate diamond by tossing two innings in Grove City College's 5-4, 10-inning victory over Chatham on Saturday.
GREENVILLE - Oil City's Jake Liederbach took his opponent to three sets before coming out on top of a tiebreaker, but it was the Oilers' only win as Greenville triumphed 4-1 in Region 1 boys tennis action on Friday.
LATROBE - Former Keystone High School standout Taylor Geer scored eight points in helping Saint Vincent's women's basketball team past Washington & Jefferson on Saturday in the championship game of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament.
ALTOONA - At one point one Monday night at Altoona High School, Clarion's boys basketball team had weathered and early storm against powerhouse Berlin in their PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup. And, not only did the Bobcats weather it, but they answered with a surge of their own that…
ST. LOUIS - Oklahoma State true freshman A.J. Ferrari was dubbed a national champion as five Cowboys secured top five finishes in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center this weekend.
With Clarion's boys basketball team sitting one step away from the PIAA Class 1A championship game, the Bobcats' opponent gets significantly tougher for tonight's semifinal contest at Altoona High School that's slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
ALTOONA - All season long, Franklin's boys basketball team has lived by the three-point shot. It helped them to a 16-6 regular-season record and a second-place finish in the rugged Region 4. It certainly played a big role during a three-game run that ended in a District 10 championship. And …