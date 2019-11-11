Bobcats spike Huskies to advance

DuBOIS - After dominating the District 9 Class 1A playoffs, Clarion High School's girls volleyball team kept up their dominant play against Bishop Carroll in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association quarterfinals on Saturday at DuBois Central Catholic High School.
Coach Shari Campbell's Bobcats, despite not having the services of libero KK Girvan due to an illness, rolled to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Bishop Carroll and will now face D-6 champion Northern Cambria in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clearfield High School.