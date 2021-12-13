HERMITAGE — Stetson Boozer took home the 172-pound championship on Saturday at the Hickory Invitational while leading Cochranton to a fourth-place finish in the 24-team showdown.
After receiving a bye in the opening round, Boozer needed just 1:32 to deck Hickory’s Cameron Bucher and 3:37 to pin Sharon’s Shamar Anderson. He followed those two wins up with a 7-0 shutout of Greater Latrobe’s Sam Snyder in the semifinals. In the title bout he grinded out a 10-8 decision over Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis to finish 4-0 on the day.