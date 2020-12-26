Bucs gift Bell trade

Photo by AP. Pittsburgh first baseman Josh Bell hit .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs in the first half of the 2019 season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Josh Bell embraced everything about being a Pittsburgh Pirate. He understood as the club retooled following the departure of stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole that he would serve as the de facto face of the franchise.

It's a responsibility Bell ran toward. He became heavily involved in the community. He developed a bond with the family of Hall of Fame first baseman Willie "Pops" Stargell. He blossomed into an All-Star in 2019 looking every bit the cornerstone the Pirates could rebuild around.

Bucs gift Bell trade

Big Ben takes the blame
Big Ben takes the blame

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger, the father of three young children, used a very father of three young children word to describe why he's come under such heavy criticism during the Pittsburgh Steelers' three-game losing streak.

Tomlin: 'A lot on the table'
Tomlin: 'A lot on the table'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two in a row and looked bad doing it, their Monday night matchup with the last-place Cincinnati Bengals is suddenly more important than it looked on the schedule just a few weeks ago.

Titans unveil all-decade teams
Titans unveil all-decade teams

A number of former area athletes were recognized by Westminster College recently as the school announced its all-decade sports teams. Heading the list was Franklin High School graduate Nick Fiorentino, who earned first-team honors in two sports - football and men's track and field.

Holly was more than a coach to this former disruptive teen
Holly was more than a coach to this former disruptive teen

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

He was known for his tremendous leaping ability and was regarded as a prolific free-throw shooter during his playing days at Union High School in Rimersburg, but for those who knew him in this area, Larry Holly served for many years as Tim Shaw's radio analyst for high school basketball game…

Falcon Knights' pair named D-9 MVPs

Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Caden Rainey and Carter Terwint were named offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, and Redbank Valley's Blane Gold was tabbed Coach of the Year in District 9 Small School South as the district's all-star team was announced this past week.

Knights dispatch Devils
Knights dispatch Devils

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …

Knights aim to build steam
Knights aim to build steam

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Like a dependable old steam engine that required a lengthy overhaul, Franklin's girls basketball team finally seems destined to pull the train out of the station and get back on the tracks.

LaVan, Brown honored
LaVan, Brown honored

Earlier this year, Tim LaVan and Mike Brown were honored by being named co-winners of the 2020 Sportsmanship I Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.

Knights set for opener

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Coming off a season in which they pumped in a school-record 213 three-point shots, Franklin High School's boys basketball team is poised to make another deep run in the state playoffs during the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Steelers climb to 11-0
Steelers climb to 11-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach …

Firearms deer season opens today
Firearms deer season opens today

Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…

Steelers-Ravens delayed once again
Steelers-Ravens delayed once again

PITTSBURGH (AP) - With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.

Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run
Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run

  • Penny Weichel For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Six seniors on Oil City's District 10 championship football team - Mario Fontanazza, J.T. Stahlman, Dakota Cole, Cam Russell, Justin Fagley and Ashlee Douglass - broke or tied school records this season.