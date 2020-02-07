NEW BETHLEHEM - Five of Cranberry's six wins came by pins, but it wasn't enough as the Berries fell on the road, 51-26, to Redbank Valley in non-region wrestling action on Thursday.
Picking up pins for Cranberry were Carter Stanley, Garret Hogue, Daniel Wry and Kody Deloe. Stanley needed just 14 seconds to deck Alex Carlson at 120 pounds before Hogue dropped Gage Snyder in 3:43 at 145. Wry's pin came at 160 when he finished off Noah Anderson in 5:01 while Deloe followed right behind him with a 3:07 decking of Coltin Bartley at 170. Austin Shoup rounded out the winners for Cranberry with a 6-5 decision over Ridge Cook at 113.