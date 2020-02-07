Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.