MEADVILLE - Meadville's Gavin Beck racked up four RBIs on Wednesday as the Bulldogs used a seven-run third inning to top visiting Oil City, 12-4, in a Region 2 baseball clash.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Oilers plated three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead. Meadville then put up seven runs in the bottom half of the third and four more in the sixth for good measure.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+3
Knights slip past Lakers
Local Sports

Knights slip past Lakers

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

Having lost the first matchup to Mercyhurst Prep by a 7-1 score in the second game of the season, Franklin's young baseball team was looking forward to the rematch on Wednesday afternoon in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.

Local Sports

Panthers, Wolves split; Redbank Valley sweeps Cranberry

FRILLS CORNERS - Keystone's Koby Buzard won four events in the boys meet while North Clarion's Trinity Thompson was a triple-winner in the girls meet as the two teams split a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet at North Clarion High School on Wednesday. Keystone took the boys meet, 86…

McFarland drives in 11 runs as Fires torch Union
Local Sports

McFarland drives in 11 runs as Fires torch Union

TIONESTA - Madison McFarland had a monster game for Forest Area, blasting two home runs and a triple while driving in a eye-popping 11 runs on Wednesday to lead the homestanding Fires to a 19-9, five-inning victory over Union in KSAC softball action.

+4
Oilers take down Bulldogs
Local Sports

Oilers take down Bulldogs

Dakota Cole racked up four wins while Madison Salvo and Jenna Fischli took three apiece as Oil City's track and field teams steamrolled Meadville at the Oil Field on Tuesday with the boys winning 107-42 and the girls 117-33 in the Region 3 clash.

Local Sports

Fires rip Rovers, 5-2

MARIENVILLE - Aiden Hartle went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and also pitched four strong innings as Forest Area downed visiting Brockway, 5-2 in a non-conference matchup on Monday.

Local Sports

O's net first win

TITUSVILLE - Thanks to a sweep from its doubles teams, Rocky Grove's tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday as the Orioles rallied to beat homestanding Titusville, 3-2, in Region 1 action.

+3
Berries split with Panthers; Wolves sweep
Local Sports

Berries split with Panthers; Wolves sweep

Kalynne Ziegler cruised to three victories to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 96-54 victory over Keystone in KSAC girls track and field action on Monday. The Panthers split the dual meet with an 85-65 win on the boys side with Koby Buzard leading the way with three wins of his own for Keystone.

+3
Orioles rout Tigers, 15-0
Local Sports

Orioles rout Tigers, 15-0

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

After dropping a tough decision to Saegertown on Friday night, Rocky Grove's baseball team was looking to get back on track against visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 meeting on Monday afternoon at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.

Local Sports

Fontanazza, Yeager fare well for Oilers

BUTLER - Oil City finished with placewinners in four different events - three on the boys side and one on the girls - at the Butler Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, an event that was attended by 73 boys teams and 65 girls teams.

Local Sports

Knights knock off Rockets in R-4 clash

TITUSVILLE - Trinity Edge blasted a grand slam on her way to a two-hit, five-RBI performance as Franklin rolled through homestanding Titusville 13-2 in five innings of Region 4 softball play on Saturday.

Local Sports

Cranberry bats double up Brookville

BROOKVILLE - Cranberry's Jenna Reynolds notched two inside-the-park home runs and Rylee Coe went 4-for-4 as the Berries doubled up Brookville, 18-9, in non-region softball action on Friday.

Local Sports

Berries bolt past Fires

Cranberry's Kenny Lavrich ripped a two-run homer in the first inning and the Berries went on to post a 10-2 win over visiting Forest Area in KSAC baseball action on Friday.

+3
Knights slug past Orioles
Local Sports

Knights slug past Orioles

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Friday afternoon at the Sandycreek Elementary School field marked the first time in more than a decade that Rocky Grove and Franklin squared off on the softball diamond and, wow, the homestanding Knights put on quite a show. Bolstered by a 19-hit attack, some flashy baserunning and a rock so…

+2
Franklin thinclads split with Titusville
Local Sports

Franklin thinclads split with Titusville

TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the…

+2
Berries hold on to nip Panthers
Local Sports

Berries hold on to nip Panthers

KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.

Local Sports

Warriors take pair from C-L in KSAC meet

WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Cody Daniels and David Stamm were triple winners in the boys meet while Hannah Burgoon won four events in the girls meet as the Warriors swept visiting Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Thursday.

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years
Local Sports

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years

Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.

Local Sports

Oil City netters shut down Eagles

Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.

+2
Franklin boys, OC girls remain perfect
Local Sports

Franklin boys, OC girls remain perfect

MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.

+3
Eagles outslug Oilers, 22-12
Local Sports

Eagles outslug Oilers, 22-12

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.