Bulldogs, Cardinals lead way at Fred Bell

GROVE CITY — A total of 14 area wrestlers — including four each from Redbank Valley and Cochranton — advanced to the semifinal round after Friday’s opening day of the 39th Annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.
Representing coach Mike Kundick’s Bulldogs in today’s semis will be Daniel Evans (113 pounds), Cole Bish (120), Carsen Rupp (215) and Gabe Carroll (285).
GROVE CITY — A total of 14 area wrestlers — including four each from Redbank Valley and Cochranton — advanced to the semifinal round after Friday’s opening day of the 39th Annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.
GREENVILLE — Franklin’s Damon Curry bucketed a game-high 24 points and Easton Fulmer became the second-leading scorer in school history as the Knights waltzed past homestanding Greenville, 78-26 in a Region 4 boys basketball game.
Franklin senior Lauren Billingsley once again equaled her career high by pouring in a game-high 16 points Thursday evening as the Knights handed Slippery Rock its first Region 5 loss of the season with a 46-35 girls basketball upset at the Castle.
STONEBORO — Commodore Perry’s Cade Guthrie pinned Franklin’s Kanyon Crawford and Ben Kammes followed with a forfeit win Wednesday night as the Panthers rallied for a 41-33 win over Franklin in a wrestling match held at Lakeview High School.
For the second time this season, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams used their deep lineups to sweep past Franklin in a Region 1 home meet on Wednesday. The Oiler boys won just three of the 11 events, but still managed a 92-78 victory while the OC girls captured six of 11 events and also w…
FARRELL — Franklin’s boys and girls swimming teams rolled to lopsided wins Tuesday night over homestanding Farrell in a Region 1 meet. The Knight boys coasted to a 66-0 victory while the girls notched a 66-8 verdict.
Isaac Clayton, D’Andre Whitman and Quinn Ritchey collaborated for 49 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid with a 60-44 victory over Jamestown in a Region 1 matchup at the Nest.
Camdon Bashor dropped in 22 points for Franklin while Reese Gadsby countered with 21 for Lakeivew, and in the end, it was the Sailors who pulled out a 52-45 victory at The Castle on Saturday in non-region girls basketball action.
Playing its third big Region 5 game in five days, including a victory over previously unbeaten Fairview on Friday night, Oil City’s boys basketball team ran out of gas in its matchup with visiting Harbor Creek on Saturday afternoon at the House of Hustle, dropping a 26-20 decision.
WARREN — In a match that featured four lead changes, Warren’s Alan McAllister orchestrated a pin at 285 to lift the Dragons to a 33-25 win over visiting Franklin on Saturday in a non-region wrestling match.
SHARPSVILLE — Damon Curry amassed a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists Friday night as Franklin cruised to a 72-38 victory over Sharpsville in Region 4 boys basketball action.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley posted wins in seven of the first eight bouts to open up a 38-6 lead and then had to hold on to defeat visiting Franklin, 38-36, in an interdistrict wrestling match on Thursday.
FARRELL — A total of 26 Oil City High School swimmers had at least one first-place finish on Thursday night as the Oilers swept a Region 1 road meet against Farrell. The boys posted a 113-5 victory while the girls notched a 113-6 win.
Lawrynn Harold and Halle Murcko combined for 34 points Wednesday night as Reynolds built an early lead and rode it to a 50-33 victory over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 girls basketball matchup at the Nest.
North Clarion’s Collin Schmader and Aiden Hartle teamed up for 34 points Wednesday night as the Wolves outlasted visiting Cranberry, 59-44, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover matchup.
Oil City’s Jake Hornbeck sank three clutch free throws with no time left in regulation to send the game into overtime, but the Oilers wound up falling to Warren, 62-59 in a Region 5 boys basketball showdown Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.
North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel poured in 11 of her game-high 20 points during a 22-4 second quarter Tuesday night as the She-Wolves overcame a slow start to defeat Cranberry, 48-23, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball game at the Berry Dome.
Bob’s grandmother despised birds. We’re not sure why, but we guess it had to do with clothes on the wash line or the concrete walkway in front of the humble foundation home in which she lived. The walkway was the evening entertainment center where she and grandpap would sit and share a quart…
SHARON — Easton Fulmer scored a game-high 21 points to move into third place on Franklin High School’s all-time scoring list as the Knights rolled to a 71-24 victory over Sharon on Saturday in Region 4 boys basketball action.
Camdon Bashor matched her season high with 20 points and Lauren Billingsley scored all of her 15 points in the first half Friday as the Knights downed visiting Oil City, 49-27, in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup on Senior Night at the Castle.
Easton Fulmer tickled the twine for a game-high 23 points while also pulling down six rebounds as Franklin raced out to a 19-0 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way in cruising to an 80-29 victory over visiting Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action on Thursday night at t…