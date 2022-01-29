GROVE CITY — A total of 14 area wrestlers — including four each from Redbank Valley and Cochranton — advanced to the semifinal round after Friday’s opening day of the 39th Annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.

Representing coach Mike Kundick’s Bulldogs in today’s semis will be Daniel Evans (113 pounds), Cole Bish (120), Carsen Rupp (215) and Gabe Carroll (285).

Bulldogs, Cardinals lead way at Fred Bell

GROVE CITY — A total of 14 area wrestlers — including four each from Redbank Valley and Cochranton — advanced to the semifinal round after Friday’s opening day of the 39th Annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.

Knights trounce Trojans

GREENVILLE — Franklin’s Damon Curry bucketed a game-high 24 points and Easton Fulmer became the second-leading scorer in school history as the Knights waltzed past homestanding Greenville, 78-26 in a Region 4 boys basketball game.

Billingsley, Bashor lead Knights to upset

Franklin senior Lauren Billingsley once again equaled her career high by pouring in a game-high 16 points Thursday evening as the Knights handed Slippery Rock its first Region 5 loss of the season with a 46-35 girls basketball upset at the Castle.

Oilers' depth sinks Knights

For the second time this season, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams used their deep lineups to sweep past Franklin in a Region 1 home meet on Wednesday. The Oiler boys won just three of the 11 events, but still managed a 92-78 victory while the OC girls captured six of 11 events and also w…

Mustangs gallop past Orioles

MERCER — Rocky Grove fell behind early and was unable to recover in Region 1 girls basketball action, dropping a 42-19 decision on the road to Mercer on Tuesday night.

FHS swimmers sweep Steelers

FARRELL — Franklin’s boys and girls swimming teams rolled to lopsided wins Tuesday night over homestanding Farrell in a Region 1 meet. The Knight boys coasted to a 66-0 victory while the girls notched a 66-8 verdict.

Orioles reel in Muskies

Isaac Clayton, D’Andre Whitman and Quinn Ritchey collaborated for 49 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid with a 60-44 victory over Jamestown in a Region 1 matchup at the Nest.

OC runs out of steam against Harbor Creek

Playing its third big Region 5 game in five days, including a victory over previously unbeaten Fairview on Friday night, Oil City’s boys basketball team ran out of gas in its matchup with visiting Harbor Creek on Saturday afternoon at the House of Hustle, dropping a 26-20 decision.

Dragons take down Knights on mat

WARREN — In a match that featured four lead changes, Warren’s Alan McAllister orchestrated a pin at 285 to lift the Dragons to a 33-25 win over visiting Franklin on Saturday in a non-region wrestling match.

Oilers upset unbeaten Tigers

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 matchup with visiting Fairview, Oil City’s boys basketball team looked like it was going to have its hands full against the unbeaten Tigers at the House of Hustle.

Knights roll; Bobcats win in double OT

SHARPSVILLE — Damon Curry amassed a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists Friday night as Franklin cruised to a 72-38 victory over Sharpsville in Region 4 boys basketball action.

Bulldogs ease past Knights

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley posted wins in seven of the first eight bouts to open up a 38-6 lead and then had to hold on to defeat visiting Franklin, 38-36, in an interdistrict wrestling match on Thursday.

Oilers drill Steelers

FARRELL — A total of 26 Oil City High School swimmers had at least one first-place finish on Thursday night as the Oilers swept a Region 1 road meet against Farrell. The boys posted a 113-5 victory while the girls notched a 113-6 win.

Orioles fall to Raiders; Eagles soar

Lawrynn Harold and Halle Murcko combined for 34 points Wednesday night as Reynolds built an early lead and rode it to a 50-33 victory over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 girls basketball matchup at the Nest.

Cardinals tame Tigers

GUYS MILLS — Cochranton won six of the eight contested bouts and also received five wins by forfeit in rolling to a 62-10 victory over homestanding Maplewood in a Region 3 wrestling match.

Oilers fall in overtime to Dragons

Oil City’s Jake Hornbeck sank three clutch free throws with no time left in regulation to send the game into overtime, but the Oilers wound up falling to Warren, 62-59 in a Region 5 boys basketball showdown Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.

Siegel shines as She-Wolves squeeze Berries

North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel poured in 11 of her game-high 20 points during a 22-4 second quarter Tuesday night as the She-Wolves overcame a slow start to defeat Cranberry, 48-23, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball game at the Berry Dome.

Golden Eagles rough up O's

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

On paper, Tuesday night’s showdown at The Nest between host Rocky Grove and Kennedy Catholic looked like a potential preview of the Region 1 championship game slated to take place later this year.

Beavers down Cardinals

COCHRANTON — Corry won six of the 10 contested bouts and also received two wins by forfeit in recording a 39-27 victory over Cochranton on Tuesday night in a Region 3 wrestling match.

Crocker preps for next chapter

  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

He appeared destined to be one of the all-time greats around here: all-state linebacker in football maybe, state champion wrestler very possibly — and probably even both.

Road trip loop reveals marsh and lake

Bob’s grandmother despised birds. We’re not sure why, but we guess it had to do with clothes on the wash line or the concrete walkway in front of the humble foundation home in which she lived. The walkway was the evening entertainment center where she and grandpap would sit and share a quart…

Knights top Oilers, 49-27

Camdon Bashor matched her season high with 20 points and Lauren Billingsley scored all of her 15 points in the first half Friday as the Knights downed visiting Oil City, 49-27, in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup on Senior Night at the Castle.

Knights Hammer Hounds

Easton Fulmer tickled the twine for a game-high 23 points while also pulling down six rebounds as Franklin raced out to a 19-0 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way in cruising to an 80-29 victory over visiting Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action on Thursday night at t…

Lakeview sails past Titusville

TITUSVILLE — Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton combined for 34 points as Lakeview hit the road to make short work of Titusville, 65-12, in Region 4 girls basketball action on Thursday night.