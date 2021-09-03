7TH GRADE FOOTBALL

Redbank 26, Oil City 6

Knights to host Fairview in home opener
Knights to host Fairview in home opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After opening the season on the road last week, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will host Fairview for their home opener tonight in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Bobcats win mega match
Bobcats win mega match

CLARION — Behind the stellar play of Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, Clarion claimed the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match held Thursday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.

Oilers rally to defeat Eagles
Oilers rally to defeat Eagles

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

LINESVILLE — Thursday night was a coming-out party for Oil City’s football team — and in particular Ethen Knox — as the Oilers put on display what they’re capable of in the young 2021 season.

CLA spikers suffer first loss

Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team was handed its first loss of the season with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 decision against visiting Crawford Christian Academy in New-Penn Christian Conference action.

Clarion golfers cruise to third KSAC win
Clarion golfers cruise to third KSAC win

FOXBURG — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing fired the low round of the day with a sizzling 36, but Clarion’s depth proved to be the difference again as the Bobcats rolled to a first-place team victory in the third KSAC mega match of the season on Tuesday.

FHS netters fall to Trojans

GREENVILLE — McKenna Philson, Rilee Uber and Katherine Cooper each recorded straight-set singles wins on Tuesday as homestanding Greenville shut out Franklin, 5-0, in a Region 1 match.

Dye finishes third in Milwaukee
Dye finishes third in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Daniel Dye, the son of Rocky Grove High School graduate Randy Dye, made his fifth career ARCA Menards Series national start on Sunday at the flat Milwaukee Mile oval, driving the No. 21 Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide, Heise LED Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing.

Knights fall to Huskies, 42-7
Knights fall to Huskies, 42-7

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

HARBORCREEK — To have to open the season against the previous year’s district runner-up, on the road and in brutal heat and humidity, is a tough ask for most any team.

Panthers shock Bulldogs in D9 thriller
Panthers shock Bulldogs in D9 thriller

KNOX — Despite managing just 78 yards of total offense, Keystone’s football team dominated in two of the other phases of the game Friday night — defense and special teams — to pull off a wild 22-20 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in the District 9 Football League season opener for both teams.

Knights trek to Harborcreek for today's opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After going through their share of ups-and-downs during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to get the 2021 campaign off to a sold start today as it travels to Harbor Creek to take on the District 10 runner-up Huskies.…

Announcement

The home run derby and memorial service for the late Kyle Nulph will be held today at the Miller-Sibley Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to a softball home run derby, a wiffleball home run derby has been added and there are three youth divisions (9-and-under, 10-12 year-olds a…

Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

Eagles blank Knights on court

  • Joe Henderson

Macy Matson, Emily Williams and Lillian Conger swept the singles matches to lead visiting Grove City to a 5-0 victory over Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 girls tennis match.

Clarion football opener rescheduled

CLARION — Due to COVID-19 protocols, the scheduled season opening football game between Clarion and Lake Erie has been rescheduled. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium, but will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff time is still set f…

Oilers to open season tonight at General McLane
Oilers to open season tonight at General McLane

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

A couple of veteran football coaches with young rosters will go head-to-head tonight in the 2021 season opener as Dan York and his Oil City Oilers travel north to take on Jim Wells and the General McLane Lancers. The Region 5 showdown will kick off at 7 p.m.

Oilers blank Knights, 5-0

  • Joe Henderson

Oil City’s girls tennis team opened the 2021 campaign with a 5-0 victory over visiting Franklin on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.

Greenville wins R1 meet

MERCER — Led by Brandon Stubert's 89, Greenville's golf team used a balanced attack on Monday to pull out another team win in a Region 1 mega match held at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Bobcats head field in KSAC golf opener
Bobcats head field in KSAC golf opener

TITUSVILLE - Led by co-medalists Devon Lauer and Kameron Kerle, as well as top 10 finishes by three others, Clarion High School's golf team opened up the 2021 season by placing first in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match at Cross Creek Resort.

YaSenka picks up first win for Peoria
YaSenka picks up first win for Peoria

BELOIT, Wis. - Former Franklin High School standout, Mike YaSenka, picked up his first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday night as the Peoria Chiefs topped the homestanding Beloit Snappers, 4-2. Peoria is the High A minor-league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.