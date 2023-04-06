Bulldogs drop first meet

Aiden Ortz

AIDEN ORTZ

CHICORA — Aiden Ortz was a triple winner, but it wasn’t enough as Redbank Valley lost its first meet of the season, 86-64 to homestanding Karns City on Tuesday in a KSAC track and field dual meet.

Ortz won the long and triple jumps while also he also ran a leg on the winning 400 relay along with Ashton Kahle, Owen Harmon and Cam Wagner. Kieran Fricko took first place in the 1,600 and 3,200 to joining Kahle (100) and Wagner (discus) as double winners for the Bulldogs while Brayden Delp (shot put) and Colton Shick (javelin) were single winners.

CHICORA — Aiden Ortz was a triple winner, but it wasn’t enough as Redbank Valley lost its first meet of the season, 86-64 to homestanding Karns City on Tuesday in a KSAC track and field dual meet.

Berries blank Orioles, 2-0

Reyna Watson tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout while Denali Wenner tripled, scored a run and drove in a run as homestanding Cranberry blanked Rocky Grove by a 2-0 score on Wednesday in a non-region girls softball matchup.

Berries split with Bobcats

Riley Coe collected three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in a pair of runs while Reyna Watson and McKaylah Smith combined to toss a four-hitter as Cranberry’s girls softball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Clarion in a Keyston…

Three Knights earn all-region wrestling honors

Grove City’s Hunter Hohman and Titusville’s Brock Covell each were named region wrestler of the year while Franklin had three grapplers named to the Region 2 squad as District 10 released its 2022-23 District 10 all-region teams.

RG spikers open with win at Conneaut

LINESVILLE — Blayne Baker accumulated team highs of 23 points and 14 kills as the Rocky Grove boys volleyball team opened its season with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11 victory over homestanding Conneaut Area on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.

Oilers take down Rockets

Oil City’s Sophia Garmong singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday as the Oilers capped a late rally to defeat visiting Titusville, 3-2 in Region 3 girls softball action.

Clarion Sports Hall of Fame to induct 7

The Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame” committee announced recently that seven new members will be inducted into the 2023 HOF Class on Friday, April 28. The new inductees are Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (wrestling); Amanda Gough (volleyball, softball, basketball), Matthew Guyton golf); Rich Herman (SID,…

Berries earn split with Wolves on track

FRILLS CORNERS — Mason Burford and Kaine McFarland each were four-time winners as the North Clarion boys track and field team opened its season with an 89-61 victory over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet. Laiyla Russell won four events as the Cranberry girls…

Stevens hurls Oilers to victory; walks haunt Knights
Stevens hurls Oilers to victory; walks haunt Knights

SLIPPERY ROCK — Alex Stevens went the distance on the mound while Jacob Teeter and Connor Highfield combined for five of Oil City’s nine hits on Monday as the Oilers evened their record at 2-2 following a 6-2 win over Slippery Rock in Region 2 baseball play.

Oilers, O's stumble on hardcourt

WARREN — Spencer Greene locked up a victory for the Oilers but it was their only one as Oil City dropped a 4-1 decision on the road to Warren in Region 1 boys tennis play on Thursday.

Berries sweep Lions in opener, Bulldogs roll

Laiyla Russell and Eliana Wry each were three-time winners while Ethan Merryman, Ben Seybert and Kaleb Heath were two-time winners as the Cranberry girls and boys track and field teams opened the season with a sweep over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic…

Oilers open with win on hardcourt

Jackson Dilks, Dylan Bly and Justin Garland swept the singles matches in helping the Oil City boys tennis team open the season with a 5-0 victory at home over visiting Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday in Region 1 play.

Raiders sweep Oilers on track

BROOKVILLE — Baine Snyder, Ethen Knox, Jack Mumford and Sawyer Cavalline each were double winners, but it wasn’t enough against District 9 power Brookville as the Oil City boys and girls track and field teams got swept by the Raiders on Tuesday in non-region action.

Bulldogs earn split in track opener

NEW BETHLEHEM — Ashton Kahle, Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner each were three-time winners as the Redbank Valley boys track and field team opened its season with a 95-41 victory over visiting Armstrong on Monday in a non-conference meet. Despite getting four wins from Mylee Harmon, the Bulldog gir…

Oilers open with win on diamond

DUBOIS — Sophia Garmong ripped a double and drove in four runs on four hits to lead Oil City’s softball team to a 13-2, season-opening victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union on Friday at Heindl Field in DuBois.

TCCS Archers headed to states

TIDIOUTE — The Tidioute Community Charter School (TCCS) archery team will be heading to Lancaster on Friday to compete in the NASP statewide tournament. The twelve (TCCS) archers will be competing against close to 1,000 other archers. The top ten archers will get to head to the national comp…

Rockets upend Beavers on diamond

TITUSVILLE — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Kam Mong each drove in a run during a three-run fifth inning while Hunter Thomas and Drew Wheeling were dealing on the mound as Titusville’s baseball team improved to 2-0 following a 3-1 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in non-region action.

Rockets pull away late for first win

NORTH EAST — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Hunter Thomas stroked two hits apiece and Titusville used a 10-run sixth inning to break away for a 13-4 win over North East in the non-region and season baseball opener for both teams.

Oil City's bats quiet in 5-3 loss to Fairview

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Patience was Oil City’s best offense on Tuesday as the Oilers coaxed seven walks against visiting Fairview in non-region baseball action, but in the end, there just weren’t enough hits to go around as the Tigers pulled out a 5-3 decision.

Rockets take down Falcon Knights in opener

DUBOIS — Jordan Wynn collected three hits and three RBIs while also tossing a complete game in the circle as Titusville opened the softball season with a 15-3, five-inning victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in non-region play at Stern Field in DuBois.

Franklin's season comes to a halt in PIAA quarterfinals

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

KITTANNING — Heading into Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Penn Cambria at Armstrong High School, Franklin’s boys basketball team knew it was going to have its hands full with the District 6 champion Panthers and their prowess from beyond the three-point line.

OC boys relay, Franklin's Smith earn state honors

LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

Knights advance to Elite Eight

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

NEW WILMINGTON — Anyone who has watched the Franklin boys basketball team play this year is well aware of just how good a player junior Damon Curry has become.

Clarion trio set for NCAAs

TULSA, Okla. — Three Clarion wrestlers — Seth Koleno, John Worthing and Will Feldkamp — will be in action today as the NCAA Division I wrestling championships get underway.

Knights to face OLSH in second-round clash today

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

NEW WILMINGTON — After securing its first PIAA playoff victory in 12 years, Franklin’s boys basketball team will take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. today at Westminster College.

Shenango sinks Sailors; Union ousted

NEW WILMINGTON — Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats broke away in the second half for a 42-29 victory over Lakeview in a PIAA Class 2A second-round girls basketball playoff game at Westminster College.