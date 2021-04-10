Bulldogs hang on to edge Oilers

Oil City's boys tennis squad watched its record dip to 3-4 on the season after a tough loss to Meadville, 3-2, in Region 2 action at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.
Cameron Jacobson got things started for Meadville (2-1, 1-1 R2) in the No. 1 singles slot with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Mason Stephens. Oil City's Kevin Morrison came back to top Adam Duffy after losing the first set, 7-5. Morrison won the second set, 6-3, before outlasting Duffy in a tiebreaker in the final set, 7-6. Matt English rounded out singles play with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Oil City's Jake Liederbach.