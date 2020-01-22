NEW BETHLEHEM - Redbank Valley's Ethan Wiant, Hudson Martz and Cole Bish each recorded pins Tuesday night and the Bulldogs notched five other wins by decision in posting a 33-21 victory at home over St. Marys.
Coach Mike Kundick's Bulldogs raced out to a 15-0 lead as Trenten Rupp got things going with a 6-2 decision over Connor Gausman in the opening bout at 126 pounds. Dalton Bish followed with a 6-5 nailbiter over Lane Dellaquilla at 132 and Kris Shaffer picked up an 11-7 decision over Logan Mosier at 138. Wiant made it 15-0 as he pinned Kaden Snelick in 3:57 at 145.