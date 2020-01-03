MEADVILLE - Meadville senior Davyon Butler made a living at the free throw line, going 11-for-16 en route to a game-high, 22-point performance as the Bulldogs topped Oil City, 77-48, in a non-region boys basketball matchup.
Meadville (9-1) led 19-12 after one quarter before taking a 35-22 lead into the break. Coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers (5-5, 1-1 R6) were unable to gain any sort of traction in the game as the Bulldogs outscored the Oilers 18-12 in the third and extended the lead with a 24-14 edge in the fourth.