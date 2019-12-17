Areas of freezing rain possible early. Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Despite getting a game-high 26 points from Andrew Burda, Venango Catholic's boys basketball team remained winless on the season with a 77-53 home loss to Jamestown in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
The Muskies (2-4) jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter and increased their advantage to 40-21 at halftime and 61-33 after three frames.