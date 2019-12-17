Despite getting a game-high 26 points from Andrew Burda, Venango Catholic's boys basketball team remained winless on the season with a 77-53 home loss to Jamestown in a non-conference matchup on Monday.

The Muskies (2-4) jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter and increased their advantage to 40-21 at halftime and 61-33 after three frames.

