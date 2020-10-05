ST. MARYS - Clarion-Limestone's Hayden Callen fired a 79 at Bavarian Hills Golf Course on Saturday during the second-and-final round of competition in the District 9 Class 2A golf championships, giving him a 157 for the tournament to lock up a spot in the state competition.
After shooting a 78 in the opening round last Monday, Callen found himself sitting tied for third place place overall heading into Saturday's decisive round. His 79 was good enough to finish in fifth place and earn a berth into the PIAA tourney with the top five finishers out of Class 2A advanced to the state championships.