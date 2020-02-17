HADLEY - Jaidan Martinec buried four shots from beyond the arc to lead four players in double figures with 17 points while she also added seven steals as Cochranton rolled to a 51-29 victory over Commodore Perry on Saturday in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs.
The Cardinals, who advance to face Sharpsville in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Farrell High School, held a 23-17 advantage at halftime, but they pulled away in the second half with a 10-4 edge in the third and a 18-8 spurt in the fourth.