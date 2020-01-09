GUYS MILLS - Cochranton split the eight contested bouts and also took advantage of four wins by forfeit in posting a 43-23 victory over homestanding Maplewood on Wednesday night in a Region 3 wrestling match.
Coach John Svirbly's Cardinals (2-3 overall) held a 19-17 advantage at the conclusion of the eight contested bouts as Stetson Boozer (152) pinned Austin Parker in 3:03, Louden Gledhill (160) pinned Gregory Roae in 1:10 while Justin Boozer (145) recorded a 10-0 major decision over Tucker Urey and Willis Morrell (138) recorded a 7-5 decision over Lucas Kennedy.