FARRELL — Alex Hackwelder’s one-yard scoring run followed by his two-point conversion reception led Grove City to a 22-21, come-from-behind victory over Sharon on Friday night in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals played at Farrell High School.
Keystone’s Leah Exley was named the top girls volleyball player in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference while Clarion’s Kam Kerle earned the golf MVP as the KSAC announced its all-conference teams for the 2022 fall season on Thursday.
In an effort to raise money for the Franklin Red and Black Club, members of the Knights’ football team took off their helmets and shoulder pads and donned shorts and tank tops to take on members of the girls volleyball team in a pair of exhibition volleyball matches on Wednesday night at the…
HERSHEY — Kelsey Hanna, Karleigh Shaffer and Kayla Hanna each finished in the top 75 to lead the Cranberry girls cross country team to a sixth-place team finish in the PIAA Championships held Saturday on the Parkview Course.
TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
KNOX — Aidan Sell scored two first-half touchdowns while quarterback Drew Keth threw for a pair of scores as Keystone jumped out to a 28-7 halftime advantage en route to a 35-15 victory over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
After a week off to close the regular season, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight at Carter Field in Titusville with its season on the line as it takes on Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
DuBOIS -- Having won two of the first three sets by scores of 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, Keystone's girls volleyball team looked to be in prime position to capture the District 9 Class 2A crown against Kane in the title match on Wednesday night as DuBois High School.
SHINGLEHOUSE — Clarion’s girls volleyball team saw its quest for a fifth consecutive District 9 title come to an end on Tuesday night as the Bobcats fell to homestanding Oswayo Vally, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, in the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs.
RIDGWAY — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams will each be headed to the PIAA Championships after finishing second in their respective team standings on Saturday at the District 9 Class 1A-2A meet.
After the first two plays of Friday night’s non-region football game with homestanding Lakeview, things were looking up for Franklin in its bid to end the season with a victory as the defense came away with a turnover, setting the offense up with prime field position less than a minute into …
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley hit paydirt on offense, defense and special teams to take down previously unbeaten Central Clarion in a 47-38 victory at home on Senior Night in a District 9 Football League clash Friday.
After coming up just short of a victory in last week’s 14-10 loss to Conneaut Area, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to end its season on a high note as it prepares to take on homestanding Lakeview tonight in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
DUKE CENTER — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that seedings are just numbers Thursday night as the No. 6 Bobcats made short work of No. 3 Otto-Eldred to advance to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.
KNOX — It got a little tense in the third and fourth sets, but Keystone advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls volleyball championship match with a 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7 victory over Punxsutawney on Wednesday night in a semifinal matchup.
CLARION — After jumping out to a big lead to open the first set in its District 9 Class 1A first round matchup on Tuesday night against Sheffield, Clarion’s girls volleyball team saw the Wolverines battle back to tie it at 17-all in the opener.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s boys soccer team fought for all it was worth, but a costly injury and a tough opponent proved to be too much to overcome as the Knights dropped a 3-2 decision to Grove City at Titusville High School in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs on Monday night.
For the second straight year, the Franklin Knights football team went into halftime trailing but within striking distance of recording its first win of the season against Conneaut Area as the two teams squared off for Senior Night on Friday at the Franklin High School field.
Friday night at the Oil Field was a night of celebration for Oil City as members of the football team, band and cheerleaders took center stage for Senior Night, all while dressed in pink in honor of cancer awareness month.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp released a statement on Thursday regarding a recent hazing incident that allegedly occurred within the varsity football program.
CHICORA — Oil City’s Chayse Skinner recorded 10 service points, including two aces, 12 assists and 25 digs, but it wasn’t enough as homestanding Karns City rallied from two sets down to post a 22-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Oilers on Wednesday in non-region girls volleybal…
Senior Sydney May accumulated nine points and 27 assists as Franklin swept visiting Rocky Grove by scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-23, on Tuesday night in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Senior Night at the Castle.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth poured in four goals and Gage Haniwalt added a hat trick of his own as the Knights rolled to an 11-1 Region 4 road win over Titusville on Tuesday night at historic Carter Field.
Cranberry’s Ashlynn Collins racked up 24 set-assists and Ayanna Ferringer blasted 17 kills Monday night as the Berries spoiled Rocky Grove’s Senior Night with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 non-conference girls volleyball victory at the Nest.
WEST SUNBURY — Ayanna Ferringer stuffed the stat sheet with 19 kills, 15 points and four blocks to lead Cranberry to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 victory on the road over Moniteau on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball action.
Rocky Grove’s boys cross country team had its top four runners all earn medals in leading the Orioles to the team title of the 48th Annual Rocky Grove Invitational held Saturday at Two Mile Run County Park.