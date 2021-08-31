MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Daniel Dye, the son of Rocky Grove High School graduate Randy Dye, made his fifth career ARCA Menards Series national start on Sunday at the flat Milwaukee Mile oval, driving the No. 21 Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide, Heise LED Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing.
KNOX — Despite managing just 78 yards of total offense, Keystone’s football team dominated in two of the other phases of the game Friday night — defense and special teams — to pull off a wild 22-20 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in the District 9 Football League season opener for both teams.
After going through their share of ups-and-downs during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to get the 2021 campaign off to a sold start today as it travels to Harbor Creek to take on the District 10 runner-up Huskies.…
The home run derby and memorial service for the late Kyle Nulph will be held today at the Miller-Sibley Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to a softball home run derby, a wiffleball home run derby has been added and there are three youth divisions (9-and-under, 10-12 year-olds a…
CLARION — Due to COVID-19 protocols, the scheduled season opening football game between Clarion and Lake Erie has been rescheduled. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium, but will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff time is still set f…
A couple of veteran football coaches with young rosters will go head-to-head tonight in the 2021 season opener as Dan York and his Oil City Oilers travel north to take on Jim Wells and the General McLane Lancers. The Region 5 showdown will kick off at 7 p.m.
TITUSVILLE - Led by co-medalists Devon Lauer and Kameron Kerle, as well as top 10 finishes by three others, Clarion High School's golf team opened up the 2021 season by placing first in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match at Cross Creek Resort.
BELOIT, Wis. - Former Franklin High School standout, Mike YaSenka, picked up his first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday night as the Peoria Chiefs topped the homestanding Beloit Snappers, 4-2. Peoria is the High A minor-league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Lehigh is a brawling river. It flows, eddies, drops, sprays and surges. It seldom lingers. It has pools that allow rubber rafters to rest their arms or, if the wind is blowing upstream, unrest their arms. It never allows rafters to relax and become complacent before it pitches them into …
With the number of races dwindling in the Bike the Wilds Series for the 2021 season, mountain bikers from Ohio, West Virginia and all across western Pennsylvania will descend on Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the eighth stage of the 10-race schedule.
TOKYO - Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, a two-year member of the Clarion University wrestling program and a 2012 NCAA Division I All-American as a Golden Eagle, shone on the brightest stage in the world on Friday. Representing his home nation of Uzbekistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Abdurak…