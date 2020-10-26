CLA caps perfect season with title

Christian Life Academy's girls volleyball team completed an undefeated season while capturing the New-Penn Christian Conference title for the first time since 2012 with a straight set triumph over Crawford Christian Academy Saturday afternoon, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18.
"These girls are mentally tough and were not afraid of anything," said coach Danielle Myers. "I'm super proud of these girls and am just honored for this opportunity. I've been coaching for 17 years and have never had a season like this. It doesn't happen very often."