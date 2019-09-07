MEADVILLE - Christian Life Academy's Michaela Henry collected 13 service points to go along with seven aces, five kills and 17 digs, but it was not enough as the Eagles fell to Calvary Baptist in five sets, 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 14-16, in New-Penn Christian Conference play on Friday.
CLA's Rachel Wry also amassed 13 service points while Destiny Bickel tallied 20 service points to go along with five aces and four assists. Katie Beggs and Megan Montgomery each had 10 digs apiece in the Eagles' (5-1, 2-1 New-Penn) loss.