CLA spikers drop opener

BUTLER — Defending New-Penn Christian Conference champion Christian Life Academy opened its 2022 volleyball campaign with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-24 non-conference loss on the road to First Baptist Christian School of Butler on Monday evening.
Destiny Bickel racked up six points, three aces, five assists, six digs and four kills the loss for the Eagles (0-1). Kelsi Seigworth added nine digs and two kills also while Tristian Cornmesser ripped four kills and Savannah Bishop collected six digs, three kills and a block.