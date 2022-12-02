CLA teams fall at home in openers

Libby Kolesar netted a game-high 13 points, but Christian Life Academy’s girls basketball team dropped its season opener on Thursday to Calvary Baptist, 27-24, in an New-Penn Christian Conference matchup at the Pope Pius XI Activity Center.
Calvary Baptist led 6-4 after one quarter, 13-10 at the half and 23-17 through the third. The Eagles cut into that deficit by winning the fourth, 7-4, but came up a basket short of the comeback.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — When Doug Peffer opened his big-game butcher shop, deer hunters around the intersection of Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties could pick from perhaps a dozen full-service processors to carve their harvest.
It’s already been another stellar season for the Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets football team, but on Saturday morning at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, it has a chance to be the “perfect” season for head coach Tiger LaVerde.
Clarion Area volleyball coach Shari Campbell has received plenty of well-deserved accolades and honors during her outstanding career, and as of Monday, she can add the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame to that list.
GROVE CITY — For the second season in a row, Grove City’s football season came to an end at the hands of District 6’s Central (Martinsburg) in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA playoffs, falling to the Scarlet Dragons 35-7 at Forker Field on Friday night.
Clarion’s London Fuller won her second Atlantic Region Player of the Year honor in 2022 while Julia Piccolino and Cassidy Snider earned all-region honors, as the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced their Atlantic Region honors on Wednesday. The trio will now be eligible …
Having put together one of the finest seasons by a high school running back in history, Oil City junior Ethen Knox was honored with a pair of first-team selections in Region 4 on Tuesday as District 10 released its all-region football teams.
ERIE — Clarion University’s volleyball team gave the homestanding Gannon everything it could handle through four sets on Sunday, but the Golden Eagles ultimately fell by a 3-1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20) score to the Golden Knights at the Highmark Events Center in the NCAA Division II Atlan…
SLIPPERY ROCK — Grove City used a big surge in the middle part of the game to segue a come-from-behind victory into a rout, taking down Slippery Rock by a 42-23 margin to claim the District 10 Class 3A championship on Friday night at Slippery Rock University.
PITTSBURGH — Keyshawn Morsillo ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Roderick Jeter had a pair of rushing scores as Westinghouse moved to 12-0 on the season with a 44-8 win over Central Clarion in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup Friday night at Cupples Stadium.
CLARION — Setter London Fuller was named the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Atlantic Region Player of the Year on Thursday, highlighting a trio of Clarion University volleyball players to earn D2CCA All-Region honors.
After putting together one of the top seasons in the country, 13-year-old Ryder Davis earned the chance to compete in the FIM Mini GP World Final at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, earlier this month.
NEW YORK — Washington placekicker Joey Slye, the son of two former area residents, was honored by the NFL on Wednesday by being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Commanders’ 32-21 upset win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University running back Khalil Owens and placekicker Jarrett Esposito were named to the All-PSAC West second team as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its year-end football award winners on Wednesday.
CLARION — Clarion University’s women’s volleyball team will continue its 2022 season at the NCAA Atlantic Regional on Thursday, with the Golden Eagles earning the No. 2 seed in the bracket and drawing seventh-seeded West Liberty in the opening round. This year’s regional tournament will be h…
What started out as a fun and enjoyable Major League Baseball season turned sour in the span of just a few days as the upstart Philadelphia Phillies held a 2-1 lead in the World Series only to see the Houston Astros rally to win it in six games.
FARRELL — Alex Hackwelder’s one-yard scoring run followed by his two-point conversion reception led Grove City to a 22-21, come-from-behind victory over Sharon on Friday night in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals played at Farrell High School.
Keystone’s Leah Exley was named the top girls volleyball player in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference while Clarion’s Kam Kerle earned the golf MVP as the KSAC announced its all-conference teams for the 2022 fall season on Thursday.
In an effort to raise money for the Franklin Red and Black Club, members of the Knights’ football team took off their helmets and shoulder pads and donned shorts and tank tops to take on members of the girls volleyball team in a pair of exhibition volleyball matches on Wednesday night at the…
HERSHEY — Kelsey Hanna, Karleigh Shaffer and Kayla Hanna each finished in the top 75 to lead the Cranberry girls cross country team to a sixth-place team finish in the PIAA Championships held Saturday on the Parkview Course.
TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
KNOX — Aidan Sell scored two first-half touchdowns while quarterback Drew Keth threw for a pair of scores as Keystone jumped out to a 28-7 halftime advantage en route to a 35-15 victory over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
After a week off to close the regular season, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight at Carter Field in Titusville with its season on the line as it takes on Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
DuBOIS -- Having won two of the first three sets by scores of 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, Keystone's girls volleyball team looked to be in prime position to capture the District 9 Class 2A crown against Kane in the title match on Wednesday night as DuBois High School.
SHINGLEHOUSE — Clarion’s girls volleyball team saw its quest for a fifth consecutive District 9 title come to an end on Tuesday night as the Bobcats fell to homestanding Oswayo Vally, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, in the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs.
RIDGWAY — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams will each be headed to the PIAA Championships after finishing second in their respective team standings on Saturday at the District 9 Class 1A-2A meet.
After the first two plays of Friday night’s non-region football game with homestanding Lakeview, things were looking up for Franklin in its bid to end the season with a victory as the defense came away with a turnover, setting the offense up with prime field position less than a minute into …