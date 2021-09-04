CLA volleyball

Katie Beggs served for 20 points, including eight aces, and added five kills Friday night as Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting CCSI, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match.
Destiny Bickel, Hope Wry and Macayla Heim also played well for coach Danielle Myers’ Eagles (4-1 overall, 2-1 NPCC). Bickel had 16 points and 21 assists, Wry added nine points, 14 kills and two blocks while Heim collected eight points, two kills and five blocks.