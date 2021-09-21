Thanks to another stellar performance by its entire team, Clarion Area High School officially wrapped up the 2021 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference golf championship on Monday at Wanango Country Club.
Led by co-medalist Kam Kerle, who fired a 39, the Bobcats finished with 210 strokes to claim their eighth mega match of the season while also capturing the overall title with 72 points with only one match remaining.
LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University wide receiver Quinn Zinobile was honored Monday as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Offensive Player of the Week after posting one of the best days of his career this past weekend.
Led by Courtney Clark’s 27 points and 12 assists, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team improved to 4-0 Monday night following a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Sharon in a non-region match at the Nest.
Playing arguably their toughest opponent to date, the Franklin Knights football team put together its best game of the season against Warren on Saturday night in a Region 5 matchup at the Franklin High School field.
SHEFFIELD — Before its offense even stepped on the field, Redbank Valley held a 16-0 lead thanks to two punt-return touchdowns from Ashton Kahle as the Bulldogs easily dispatched of homestanding Sheffield, 55-6, on Saturday in a District 9 Football League matchup.
Through four weeks, the 2021 season has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the Oil City football team. Between being on both the winning and losing end of blowouts and enduring a week-plus of COVID-19 protocols, there have been plenty of peaks and valleys for the Oilers.
Venango Catholic’s Sadie Kalamajka recorded eight blocks while Cheyanne Rudder had seven digs Thursday night as the Vikings won a five-set thriller with Karns City in a KSAC girls volleyball match at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
After a week off, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight and it will face its toughest challenge so far as the Oilers welcome Sharon to the Oil Field for their home opener. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
RUSSELL — Franklin’s Chippy Whitling scored a pair of first-half goals while Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth added one apiece on Wednesday as the Knights held on for a 4-3 road win over Eisenhower in a Region 4 boys soccer showdown.
CLARION — Korrin Burns amassed 19 kills, seven points, including two aces, and seven digs Wednesday night as Clarion swept visiting Tyrone by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference girls volleyball match.
Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Matt Woolcock’s second-place finish led Cranberry’s boys cross country squad to the team title of the Big Red Invitational on Saturday, pacing the 30-team field. The Berries’ girls also fared well, placing fifth in its 22-team field.
RUSSELL — Through the first two games, the Franklin Knights football team has had its share of struggles in the first half. After all, they fell behind 28-7 in their season opener at Harbor Creek in the opening half and trailed 34-0 by halftime in their home opener last week against Fairview.
KNOX -- Bret Wingard ran for a touchdown and tossed two scoring passes to Zander McHenry on Friday as Keystone knocked off Brockway, 24-6, in a D9 Small South Division contest on First Responders/Military Appreciation Night at Keystone High School.
TIONESTA — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing shot a 39 to capture medalist honors on Thursday, but Clarion used its talented depth to sweep the next five spots and roll to another first-place finish in the fifth KSAC mega match of the season.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth and Gage Haniwalt each scored a pair of goals and assisted on another Thursday evening as the Knights overcame an early deficit to post a 7-1 victory over Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer match at historic Carter Field.
HERMITAGE — Courtney Clark put together a stellar all-around game with 19 points, including five aces, 20 assists and four kills as Rocky Grove rallied for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23, 15-10 victory over homestanding Kennedy Catholic on Thursday night in Region 1 girls volleyball action.
After dropping its first two games of the season, the Franklin Knights football team will be on the prowl for their first victory tonight in a non-region game at Eisenhower. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
CLARION — One of the most recognizable Golden Eagle alumni of recent decades will soon have a permanent home in Tippin Gymnasium. John Calipari, a 1982 Clarion graduate and former men’s basketball player, will return to Clarion on Tuesday, Sept. 21, as the court in Tippin Gymnasium is offici…