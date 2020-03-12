Clarion's Bagoly earns at-large bid to nationals

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced the field for the 2020 Division I wrestling championships on Tuesday, including the at-large selections for each weight class. Ty Bagoly, Clarion University's 285-pounder, was among those to earn one of those coveted bids, with the sophomore set to make his first appearances at NCAA's next week.
Bagoly earned his spot at the NCAA Championships just three days after teammates Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl clinched their tournament berths at the MAC Championships. Bulsak won the 197-pound title at the conference tournament while Zacherl placed second at 149 pounds. Clarion has now had 13 NCAA qualifiers in the last five years.