DEKALB, Ill. - Clarion University's Greg Bulsak became the first Mid-American Conference (MAC) champion in program history on Sunday, taking home the title at 197 pounds to finish off an exciting weekend at the 2020 MAC Championships. Joining Bulsak on the podium was Brock Zacherl, who took second in his bracket after a close bout with fourth-ranked Brock Mauller of Missouri.
Bulsak claimed his title on Sunday due to a medical forfeit by Rider's Ethan Laird, who entered the weekend as the second seed to Bulsak's top seed. On Saturday, Bulsak won three straight matches to lock down his spot in the finals, including a decision over Northern Illinois's Gage Braun in the semifinal bout.