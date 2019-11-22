Clarion's Holden honored

LOCK HAVEN - Clarion University's Julia Holden was named to the first team on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) volleyball team on Thursday. It is the second straight year that Holden earned first-team All-PSAC honors.
Holden finished off her stellar career with perhaps her best season, ranking as one of the top attackers not just in the conference, but also the country. She finished her season ranked second in NCAA Division II with averages of 4.66 kills and 5.32 points per set, and her 489 total kills ranked first in the PSAC and sixth in the country as well.