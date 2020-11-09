KANE - For the third straight year, Clarion's volleyball team is the District 9 Class 1A champion, and there was never really any doubt about it as the Bobcats rolled past Elk County Catholic, 25-13, 25-8, 25-10, in the title tilt on Saturday at Kane High School.
Clarion received 35 assists and 13 points from Brenna Campbell and 25 kills and six digs from Korrin Burns. But, that was just the tip of the iceberg for the standout duo. The championship performance from Campbell pushed her across the plateau of 3,000 set assists in her career while Burns, a junior, has now eclipsed 1,000 kills in her career.