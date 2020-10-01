CLARION - Clarion's Korrin Burns compiled 16 kills and five digs to go along with an ace Wednesday night as the Bobcats kept rolling with a three-set triumph over visiting DuBois, 25-20, 25-12, 25-10, in a non-region volleyball matchup.
Brenna Campbell collected 31 assists, 13 service points and two aces for the Bobcats, who remained undefeated at 8-0 with the win. Erica Selfridge came up with four digs and 10 kills while Payton Simko served for 11 points. Adia Needham and Aryana Girvan chipped in with three kills apiece.