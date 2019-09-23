Clarion spikers roll to tourney title

CLARION - Brenna Campbell amassed 30 points, including seven aces, to go along with 109 assists, 19 digs and three blocks overall as Clarion defeated Maplewood in the championship match on Saturday to claim the title of the Bobcats' tournament.
Coach Shari Campbell's Bobcats finished first in Pool C after going 5-1 with wins over Bishop Carroll (25-20, 25-22) and Bradford (25-15, 25-17) and a split with Fort LeBoeuf (17-25, 25-21). Clarion then posted a 25-17, 25-20 decision over Cochranton in the quarterfinals before dispatching Warren by a 25-17 score in the semis. The Bobcats took down the Tigers by a 25-17, 25-21 verdict in the title game.