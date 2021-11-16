Clarion U.'s Garmon named top offensive player

LOCK HAVEN — After leading the Clarion University men’s basketball team to their first 2-0 start in more than a decade, Gerald Jarmon was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division Offensive Athlete of the Week for Nov. 15.
The sophomore guard helped the Golden Eagles to wins over Claflin and Frostburg State at the Millersville Tipoff Classic this past weekend. Jarmon shot 48.6 percent from the field to average 20.0 points per game in the victories. He did most of his damage inside the arc, going 14-of-25 (.560) from midrange and in the paint. Jarmon notched 14 points and five rebounds against the Panthers on Saturday evening before going off against the Bobcats on Sunday, scoring 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field.