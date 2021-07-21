LEXINGTON, Ky. - The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Clarion University volleyball team is among those teams honored for their success in the classroom over the past year.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. Clarion finished with a 3.71 team GPA during the Fall 2020 semester and a 3.69 team GPA in Spring 2021, giving them an average GPA of 3.70 for the year.

Local Sports

Clarion U. spikers earn academic award

OC's Major Little League squad drops heartbreaker
Local Sports

OC's Major Little League squad drops heartbreaker

HARBORCREEK - Oil City's Major Little League all-star team, the District 25 champions, dropped a pair of games on Sunday in the Section 1 tournament. Coach Blue Mietus' squad dropped a 10-0 decision to DuBois in its opener before being eliminated with a heart-thumping 6-5 loss to Cochranton/…

Oil City stars stay alive
Local Sports

Oil City stars stay alive

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

Sunday was all about regrouping for Oil City's all-star team in the Section 1 Little League 8-10 tournament at Rennie Schneider Field.

Camp attracts 120 kids
Local Sports

Camp attracts 120 kids

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

With the plethora of entertainment options available to young people today, the number of girls participating in the sport of basketball has taken a hit, dwindling considerably in the region over the last few years.

Local Sports

Fate of Clarion athletics remains unclear

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

CLARION - Today's vote by Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on whether or not integrate Clarion University, Edinboro University and California University of Pennsylvania under one umbrella could potentially have a wide range of ramifications, but there's one area that …

8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win
Local Sports

8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

After Bryce Marchinke lifted Oil City into the championship round with a perfect game on Wednesday, Blake Sandrock was nearly as good on the mound for Oil City on Friday night against Clarion in the District 25 8-10 Little League all-stars tournament championship game at the Hasson Heights fields.

CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown
Local Sports

CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown

COCHRANTON - Payton Phillips scored two runs and drove in another while Karmyn Reese scattered three hits on Friday afternoon as Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) captured the District 1 Little League 12-U girls softball championship with a 4-2 victory over Cambridge Springs/General …

OC stars blank Titusville
Local Sports

OC stars blank Titusville

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

It all comes down to this ... a one-game showdown to determine the champions of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament.

Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory
Local Sports

Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory

TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Bryce Marchinke fired a perfect game with 17 strikeouts and also tripled and scored the game's only run on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Titusville in the winner's bracket final of the District 25 8-10 year-old Little League all-star tournament.

Oil City all-stars advance
Local Sports

Oil City all-stars advance

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

It's often said that defense wins championships, and while Oil City didn't win a title on Tuesday night at Rennie Schneider Field when it hosted New Bethlehem in the consolation-bracket finals of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, it did flash enough leather to pull out…

Reese, Phillips lead CMP to 1-0 victory
Local Sports

Reese, Phillips lead CMP to 1-0 victory

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Karmyn Reese fired a two-hit shutout and Payton Phillips scored the game's only run as the Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) 8-10 all-star team pulled out a 1-0 victory over Cambridge Springs/General McLane/Saegertown (CMS) in the winner's bracket final of the Dis…

Oil City stars rout Clarion
Local Sports

Oil City stars rout Clarion

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Just 24 hours after assaulting the scoreboard for 13 runs, Oil City bested that number in Friday's District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, needing just four innings to blow past Clarion by a 19-1 margin to advance.

Oil City stars blank Knox
Local Sports

Oil City stars blank Knox

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

After being sent to the loser's bracket of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament earlier in the week, Oil City's squad was eager to get back on the field - and it showed early on Thursday as it hosted Knox in a win-or-go-home contest.

Local Sports

Reese twirls gem against Titusville

COCHRANTON - Karmyn Reese twirled a two-hitter to lift Mid-East/Cochranton/Commodore Perry to a 13-3, four-inning victory over Titusville in the District 1 ages 8-10 girls softball all-stars tournament.

Local Sports

German, South rally to topple North, 14-12

BROCKWAY - Central Clarion High School's Cal German tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Karns City's Nathan Waltman in the waning seconds of the third quarter to complete the South's 14-12 come-from-behind victory over the North on Friday night in the Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game …

Local Sports

New Bethlehem pulls away to defeat Oil City

NEW BETHLEHEM - Holding a slim 9-7 lead entering the top of the fifth frame, Sean Yeaney cranked a grand slam home run to help New Bethlehem pull away for a 16-9 victory over visiting Oil City on Monday night in the opening game of the District 25 Major Little League All-Stars tournament.

Knights headline all-stars
Local Sports

Knights headline all-stars

Franklin High School's softball and baseball teams had stellar seasons during the 2021 campaign, and they were rewarded for their efforts on Sunday as the District 10 region all-stars were released.