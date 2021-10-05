McKayla Kerle

McKAYLA KERLE

CLARION — Despite getting off to a rocky start on Monday, Clarion’s McKayla Kerle shot just 2-over par over the final 11 holes to finish with a round of 80 as she rolled to an 8-stroke victory in the 2021 District 9 Girls Golf Championships held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

Kerle is the fifth Clarion female golfer to win a D9 title, joining Lana Hepler, Pam Hepler, Jill Finlan and Noel Larson.

Clarion's Kerle wins D9 girls golf title
Clarion's Kerle wins D9 girls golf title

Triathlete Wolbert places second for King University

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — King University’s Jayne Wolbert and Madi Matthews had successful Saturdays in their respective sports as Wolbert placed second in the women’s triathlon while Matthews helped to lead the Tornado to an 11th-place finish in their season-opening invitational.

Cross Country roundup

ROCHESTER, NY — Evan Wolfgong and Ethan Knapp each finished in the top 20 as Rocky Grove’s boys varsity squad placed third in the Small Division A-2 race on Saturday at the 56th Annual McQuaid Invitational.

Rockets rough up Golden Eagles, 75-0

SLIPPERY ROCK — Clarion University’s football team took on one of the top teams in the nation on Saturday afternoon, falling to seventh-ranked Slippery Rock, 75-0, at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

KSAC trio advances to state golf tourney
KSAC trio advances to state golf tourney

BRADFORD — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing claimed the District 9 Class 2A individual title while Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Forest Area’s Ethan Carll also advanced to the state tournament after the second round of district play on Saturday at the Pennhills Club.

Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8
Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.

Ferguson, Simko help Wildcats to win
Ferguson, Simko help Wildcats to win

CLARION — Jase Ferguson threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, including 40 and 72 yards to Christian Simko, as Central Clarion held off visiting Kane, 34-26 on Homecoming at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.

Knights set to host Oilers
Knights set to host Oilers

  • By JOE HENDERSON and RYAN KUNSELMAN Staff writers

Tonight brings with it the 143rd installment of the Route 8 Rivalry when Oil City makes the 13-mile trek to Franklin High School for the Region 5 clash, and it couldn’t come at a better time for both teams as they’re each coming off victories in Week 5.

Cranberry harriers sweep C-L
Cranberry harriers sweep C-L

STRATTANVILLE — Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Clarion-Limestone’s Morgan McNaughton ran to first-place finishes on Thursday, but it was the visiting Berries that swept the KSAC cross country dual meet. Cranberry’s boys posted an 18-44 victory while the girls won, 15-50, since the Lions only …

AP

Cubs beat Pirates, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ run as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak.

Knights defuse Rockets
Knights defuse Rockets

Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt continued his scoring tear by recording yet another hat trick in the Knights’ 6-1 victory over visiting Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.

Bobcats capture District 9 golf title
Bobcats capture District 9 golf title

BRADFORD — Clarion Area High School’s golf team followed up its KSAC championship by winning the District 9 Class 2A title on Monday, beating runner-up Kane by seven strokes at The Pennhills Club.

Dill leads OC booters to first win
Dill leads OC booters to first win

CORRY — Oil City’s Drayton Dill scored two goals and assisted on two others Monday night as the Oilers doubled up homestanding Corry, 4-2, in a Region 4 matchup for their first victory of the season.

Berries take third at invitational
Berries take third at invitational

HERSHEY — Matt Woolcock, Christian Miller and Sylas Fox each finished in the top 30 to lead Cranberry’s boys cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class A race on Saturday at the 15th Annual PIAA Foundation Invitational.

Oilers slip past Huskies
Oilers slip past Huskies

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.

Eagles spike CCA

MEADVILLE — Destiny Bickel served for 20 points, including 11 aces, and Macayla Heim added 18 points on Friday as Christian Life Academy downed homestanding Crawford Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-7, 25-19 in a New-Penn Christian Conference girls volleyball match.

FHS posts 23-16 win over Eagles
FHS posts 23-16 win over Eagles

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

LINESVILLE — As fans of the Franklin High School football team watched Friday night’s Region 5 game at Conneaut Area High School, they started to notice a metamorphosis taking place on the field.

Moniteau's Felsing wraps up golf title

CLARION — Kam Kerle of Clarion, the 2021 KSAC team champions, claimed the final mega match of the season with a 39 on Thursday while Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing wrapped up the individual championship for the season by firing a 40 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

Oilers to host Huskies on Homecoming
Oilers to host Huskies on Homecoming

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Nearly 11 months ago, Oil City’s football team welcomed Harbor Creek to the Oil Field with the District 10 Class 4A championship on the line. That night, OC claimed its third straight championship with a 51-14 victory over the Huskies.

FHS boys stun Warren, 1-0
FHS boys stun Warren, 1-0

WARREN — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth scored on a penalty kick just 4 1/2 minutes into Thursday’s Region 4 soccer showdown against previously undefeated Warren, lifting the Knights to a 1-0 upset victory over the homestanding Dragons.

Knights travel to take on winless Eagles
Knights travel to take on winless Eagles

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After putting together their best performance of the season last Saturday night against Warren, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to carry that momentum into Friday night’s Region 5 matchup at Conneaut Area. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Oiler spikers take down visiting Tigers

Oil City’s Chayse Skinner and Jada Heeter combined to serve for 26 points Wednesday night as the Oilers defeated Sharon, 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match at the House of Hustle.

CUP unveils 'Cal's Court'
CUP unveils 'Cal's Court'

  • By JAKE DEEMER Contributing writer

CLARION — Clarion University alumnus John Calipari has left his mark on the school’s basketball program — quite literally — as the Moon Township native was honored with a court dedication in his namesake Tuesday night at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.

Girls Volleyball Roundup
Girls Volleyball Roundup

TITUSVILLE — Franklin upped its record to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in Region 3 as the Knights hit the road to take down Titusville, 26-24, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, on Tuesday night.

Knights fall to North East
Knights fall to North East

NORTH EAST — Despite getting a pair of late goals from Gage Haniwalt, Franklin’s boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to North East, 5-2, in Region 4 action.