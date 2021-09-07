Clarion's late rally falls short

CLARION — A number of electrifying plays in the return game nearly drove the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory, but Clarion University’s football team came up short at home on Saturday, falling 31-26 to Lake Erie at Memorial Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (0-1) outscored the Storm 19-10 in the second half but couldn’t not complete the rally.
CLARION — A number of electrifying plays in the return game nearly drove the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory, but Clarion University’s football team came up short at home on Saturday, falling 31-26 to Lake Erie at Memorial Stadium.
PORT ALLEGANY — Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Kyle Nellis for an 82-yard touchdown pass with just 2:21 to play in the game to provide the game-winning score in the Panthers’ 36-30 victory on the road over Port Allegany on Friday night in District 9 play.
Katie Beggs served for 20 points, including eight aces, and added five kills Friday night as Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting CCSI, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match.
After opening the season on the road last week, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will host Fairview for their home opener tonight in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
FOXBURG — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing fired the low round of the day with a sizzling 36, but Clarion’s depth proved to be the difference again as the Bobcats rolled to a first-place team victory in the third KSAC mega match of the season on Tuesday.
Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team was handed its first loss of the season with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 decision against visiting Crawford Christian Academy in New-Penn Christian Conference action.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Daniel Dye, the son of Rocky Grove High School graduate Randy Dye, made his fifth career ARCA Menards Series national start on Sunday at the flat Milwaukee Mile oval, driving the No. 21 Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide, Heise LED Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing.
KNOX — Despite managing just 78 yards of total offense, Keystone’s football team dominated in two of the other phases of the game Friday night — defense and special teams — to pull off a wild 22-20 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in the District 9 Football League season opener for both teams.
After going through their share of ups-and-downs during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to get the 2021 campaign off to a sold start today as it travels to Harbor Creek to take on the District 10 runner-up Huskies.…
The home run derby and memorial service for the late Kyle Nulph will be held today at the Miller-Sibley Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to a softball home run derby, a wiffleball home run derby has been added and there are three youth divisions (9-and-under, 10-12 year-olds a…
CLARION — Due to COVID-19 protocols, the scheduled season opening football game between Clarion and Lake Erie has been rescheduled. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium, but will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff time is still set f…
A couple of veteran football coaches with young rosters will go head-to-head tonight in the 2021 season opener as Dan York and his Oil City Oilers travel north to take on Jim Wells and the General McLane Lancers. The Region 5 showdown will kick off at 7 p.m.