Franklin's Noah Kockler did it all Thursday afternoon, going 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs while pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts as the Knights cruised past homestanding Northwestern, 7-2, in Region 4 baseball action.
Mother Nature wasn't doing the athletes any favors on Thursday, but that didn't matter to Cranberry's boys and girls track and field teams as they fought through rain, snow and cold - sometimes all three at the same time - to come away with a sweep over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in K…
As the current head baseball coach for Rocky Grove and the former head coach at Cochranton, Wednesday afternoon's Region 3 game between the two schools at the Valley Grove Elementary School field turned out to be a pretty special day for Geoff Sanner.
LINESVILLE - Oil City's Mike McFarland cranked two home runs and drove in six RBIs to help the Oilers to a 17-6 romp over homestanding Conneaut Area in a Region 2 baseball showcase Wednesday afternoon.
Rocky Grove's tennis team came within one set of its first win of the season, but it slipped away as Kennedy Catholic edged the Orioles, 3-2, in Region 1 action at Rocky Grove High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Rocky Grove's No. 1 doubles tandem of Tyler Thompson and Desiree Dulaney remained undefeated on the season, but it wasn't enough as the Orioles' tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to Titusville in Region 1 action at Franklin High School on Tuesday.
Connor Nightingale racked up four victories to lead Franklin's boys track and field team to a 91-50 victory over visiting Oil City, but Jenna Fischli took home three wins for the Oilers on the girls side to lead them to a 111-38 win to split the Region 3 dual meet.
Franklin pitchers Sydni Hoobler and Brandy Atwell teamed up to hold Oil City to just one hit and one run as the Knights' offense was clicking on all cylinders to romp Oil City, 14-1, in five innings during a Region 4 softball matchup on Tuesday.
At the recent Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting, it was approved that the slate of deer seasons for the 2021-22 license year will allow for concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the firearms deer season in all Wildlife Management Units (WMUs).
CLARION - Franklin dug itself a deep early hole but bludgeoned the scoreboard in the late inning to earn a 17-12, come-from-behind victory on the road over Clarion in non-region baseball play on Saturday.
ERIE - Oil City's girls track and field team won 14 of the 18 contested events on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Centers en route to cruising to a tri-meet victory with 110 points while Villa Maria could only counter with 47 and Mercyhurst Prep 20. The Oilers' boys team split their po…
Oil City's Alex Wolbert drove in two RBIs and Charlie Motter was lights out on the mound as the Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over Slippery Rock in a Region 2 tilt at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.
Having just posted its first win of the season the day before, Rocky Grove's girls softball team was seeking its second straight victory against visiting Oil City on Friday afternoon in a non-region matchup at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
Oil City got its track and field season off on the right foot as it swept homestanding Cranberry on Thursday with the boys team winning 95-43 and the girls claiming a 109-37 decision in the non-conference matchup.
Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as the Orioles clinched their first win of the season with a 14-4 rout of visiting Eisenhower in five innings during a Region 2 softball matchup Thursday afternoon.
After dropping its first three games of the season, Clarion High School's baseball team was still in search of its first win of the campaign on Wednesday afternoon against homestanding Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
STRATTANVILLE - Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Tanner Merwin was a quadruple-winner to help the Falcons' boys track and field team edge Clarion-Limestone, 75-73, while three wins from C-L's Morgan McNaughton lifted the Lions' girls squad to a 90-59 decision in KSAC action.
STRATTANVILLE - Clarion plated a run in the top of the seventh and tagged out a runner at home trying to score in the bottom half to secure an 11-10 victory over visiting Clarion in KSAC softball play on Tuesday.