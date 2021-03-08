Clayton leads Orioles to victory in season finale

UNION CITY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton knocked down a pair of threes while going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe on his way to 27 points as the Orioles closed out the regular season with a 75-65 victory over Union City in non-region boys basketball action on Saturday.
Coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles, who finished the year with a record of 6-15 overall and 3-13 in Region 1, took a 17-13 lead at the end of one before holding a 37-31 advantage at halftime. The Orioles extended their lead with a 20-9 margin in the third and closed out the win despite being outscored by the Bears 25-18 in the final frame.