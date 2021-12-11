Rocky Grove senior guard Isaac Clayton picked up where he left off last year on Friday night by pouring in a game-high 25 points to lead the Orioles to a 67-29 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tipoff Tournament at the Nest.

Coach Ryan Umbenhaur’s Orioles (1-0) only held a 16-13 lead after the first period, but a 16-3 blitz in the second quarter and a 21-8 advantage in the third broke the game open. Clayton nine points in each of those quarters.

Local Sports

Oilers open on wrong end of sweep in pool

BROOKVILLE — Oil City sophomore Kallie Smith was a four-event winner Friday night, but Oil City’s girls and boys swim teams were swept by homestanding Brookville in a non-region meet in the season opener. Brookville won the girls meet, 95-75, and also took the boys meet, 87-77.

Clayton, Zinz propel Orioles into Sanner title game
Local Sports

+2
Knights handle Oilers in opener
Local Sports

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.

Local Sports

Knights land seven on all-region soccer squads

After putting together two of the finest seasons in school history, Franklin High School’s boys and girls soccer teams landed a total of seven players on the District 10 all-region squads that were released on Thursday.

Local Sports

Three CUP coaches named to CSCAA 100 Greatest list

CLARION — Three legendary Clarion University coaches — Dave Hrovat, Don Leas and Becky Rutt — were named today to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) list of 100 Greatest College Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past 100 years.

Knights, Orioles to host tipoff tourneys Friday
Local Sports

After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020-21 basketball season, delaying its start by about a month for most teams, the 2021-22 season looks to be getting off to its normal start this year, beginning with the annual tipoff tournaments on Friday and Saturday at high school gymnasi…

Local Sports

Clarion's Fuller, Snider honored

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Clarion University’s London Fuller and Cassidy Snider earned honorable mention status on Tuesday on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America team.

Ex-Sailor Greggs shines for Rock at indoor meet
Local Sports

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Senior Cecily Greggs, a former standout at Lakeview High School, recorded an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the high jump to lead the Slippery Rock University women’s indoor track and field team to a total of 11 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference automatic qualify…

Local Sports

Clarion U volleyball team's historic run ends

WHEELING, W.Va. – Clarion University’s volleyball team’s historic 2021 season came to a close on Thursday night, as the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles fell to fourth-seeded Edinboro 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18) in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional.

+3
Headed to Hershey!
Local Sports

  • By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

PITTSBURGH — Everybody knows that you’re not supposed to give a dog chocolate, but on Friday night at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, the Bulldogs took some anyway.

+2
Bulldogs brace for Crusaders
Local Sports

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

When Redbank Valley’s football team steps on the turf of North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium tonight, it will already have made history. How far the squad takes that history will be determined over 48 minutes of play against District 7 champion Bishop Canevin with a trip to Hershey and the Class…

Dragons stop Eagles, 35-6, in 3A quarterfinals
Local Sports

SLIPPERY ROCK — Martinsburg Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine passed for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to propel the undefeated Dragons to a 35-6 victory over Grove City in a PIAA Class 3A football quarterfinal matchup at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

+2
'Dogs back in quarters
Local Sports

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With only eight football teams still standing in Pennsylvania on the Class 1A gridiron, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs find themselves in that elite company for the second straight season. The question now is can they make it one step further?

Bermudez has historic day for Clarion U. women
Local Sports

CLARION — Sierra Bermudez set or tied a trio of single-game scoring records in dazzling fashion on Monday morning, leading Clarion University’s women’s basketball team to a 102-57 victory over Penn State Shenango at Tippin Gym.

Ex-Knight Mathews shines in fall finale
Local Sports

BARBOURVILLE, Kentucky — Former Franklin High School swimming standout Madi Mathews of King University swam the anchor legs on a pair of women’s record-setting relay events on Sunday in the Union Invitational, which was the final competition of the fall semester.

Eagles claim D-10 title on gridiron
Local Sports

  • Joe Henderson

SLIPPERY ROCK — Anthony Nemec ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns as Grove City captured the District 10 Class 3A title with a 28-20 victory over Slippery Rock in the championship game on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.

Local Sports

Golden Eagles roll to PSAC volleyball crown

EAST STROUDSBURG — Clarion University’s volleyball team claimed the third Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship in program history on Saturday afternoon, defeating top-seeded Gannon 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) at East Stroudsburg’s Koehler Fieldhouse. It is the Golden Eagl…

Local Sports

Snider named PSAC West Rookie of Year

LOCK HAVEN – Outside hitter Cassidy Snider became the third player in program history to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Rookie of the Year honors, highlighting a trio of Golden Eagle volleyball players to earn All-PSAC West status in 2021.

+3
Knights look to move forward
Local Sports

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With a roster that featured only seven seniors and facing a schedule that included seven future playoff teams, head coach Matt Turk knew his young Franklin Knights football team was going to be facing long odds for the 2021 season.

+3
Bishop Canevin no match for Clarion in state semis
Local Sports

  • By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

SLIPPERY ROCK — Early on in Clarion’s PIAA Class 1A volleyball semifinal on Tuesday night at Slippery Rock High School, the Bobcats almost looked mortal as they trailed District 7 champion Bishop Canevin 19-13 in the first set.

Clarion U.'s Garmon named top offensive player
Local Sports

LOCK HAVEN — After leading the Clarion University men’s basketball team to their first 2-0 start in more than a decade, Gerald Jarmon was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division Offensive Athlete of the Week for Nov. 15.

Bobcats sweep into state semis
Local Sports

SLIPPERY ROCK — Clarion Area’s PIAA Class 1A title defense stayed alive on Saturday at Slippery Rock High School, and it did so with ease in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the state quarterfinals.

Eagles rally past Bison
Local Sports

EDINBORO — Hunter Hohman accounted for 345 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as Grove City rallied in the fourth quarter to come away with a 35-21 victory over Fort LeBoeuf on Saturday in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal matchup at Edinboro University.