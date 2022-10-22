For the second straight year, the Franklin Knights football team went into halftime trailing but within striking distance of recording its first win of the season against Conneaut Area as the two teams squared off for Senior Night on Friday at the Franklin High School field.

But, unlike last year, in which Franklin rallied in the second half to record a 23-16 win over the Eagles at Linesville, the Knights’ offense couldn’t gain much traction on offense in the second half, mustering only four first downs in their five possessions in dropping a 14-10 decision to the Eagles in Region 4 play.

Oilers run wild on Rockets
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Friday night at the Oil Field was a night of celebration for Oil City as members of the football team, band and cheerleaders took center stage for Senior Night, all while dressed in pink in honor of cancer awareness month.

Conneaut holds off Franklin
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Gremlins outlast Oilers in five sets
CHICORA — Oil City’s Chayse Skinner recorded 10 service points, including two aces, 12 assists and 25 digs, but it wasn’t enough as homestanding Karns City rallied from two sets down to post a 22-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Oilers on Wednesday in non-region girls volleybal…

Knights take down Orioles
Senior Sydney May accumulated nine points and 27 assists as Franklin swept visiting Rocky Grove by scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-23, on Tuesday night in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Senior Night at the Castle.

FHS booters rout Rockets
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth poured in four goals and Gage Haniwalt added a hat trick of his own as the Knights rolled to an 11-1 Region 4 road win over Titusville on Tuesday night at historic Carter Field.

Berry spikers top Orioles
Cranberry’s Ashlynn Collins racked up 24 set-assists and Ayanna Ferringer blasted 17 kills Monday night as the Berries spoiled Rocky Grove’s Senior Night with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 non-conference girls volleyball victory at the Nest.

Berries' spikers take down Warriors
WEST SUNBURY — Ayanna Ferringer stuffed the stat sheet with 19 kills, 15 points and four blocks to lead Cranberry to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 victory on the road over Moniteau on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball action.

MARIENVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Delana Pyle served for 22 points, including nine aces, to lead the Orioles past homestanding Forest Area, 25-1, 25-12, 25-6 in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Friday.

Bulldogs roll past depleted Knights
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

MEADVILLE — With so many starters lost to injury, it was going to be an uphill battle for the Franklin Knights football team in their matchup with a talented and experienced Meadville Bulldogs squad in their Region 4 matchup Friday night at Bender Field.

Knights set to face highly touted Bulldogs
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After hitting the road to play a talented Seneca squad last Friday, the Franklin Knights football team will be traveling for the second straight week to face Meadville tonight at Bender Field. Kickoff for the Region 4 contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Knights ground Rockets
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s girls volleyball team bumped its record up to 11-5 overall and 5-4 in Region 3 behind a 25-22, 25-12, 25-19 victory over homestanding Titusville on Thursday.

Seniors shine as FHS booters roll
Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt celebrated Senior Night with a top-notch performance Wednesday as he recorded a double hat trick (six goals) in the Knights’ 14-0 romp over visiting Saegertown in a Region 4 boys soccer match.

Oil City boys clinch Region 7 title
Led by first-place finisher Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys cross country team took five of the first six places on Tuesday to defeat homestanding Titusville, 16-41, and clinch the Region 7 championship in the process. It is Oil City’s first boys cross country title since the 1993 season. Titu…

Knights blank Oilers, 9-0
Franklin’s Chippy Whitling and Nate Pfennigwerth each scored a pair of goals on Monday as the Knights collected a 9-0 road win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.

FHS drops 57-3 verdict at Seneca
WATTSBURG — Ryan Miller ran for two first quarter touchdowns while Nolan Seabury threw for two scores and ran for another in the second period as Seneca jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 57-3 win over Franklin on Friday night in a non-region matchup.

FHS spikers blank Oilers
Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler blasted 10 kills, Sydney May had 26 assists and Gabby LaJeunesse added 25 digs as the Knights downed Oil City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match Thursday night at the Castle.

Knights hit the road to face Bobcats
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After playing three of their last four games in the comforts of their home field, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight to take on Seneca in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Oilers look to snap skid today at Hollidaysburg
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After opening its season with four straight victories, Oil City’s football team now finds itself in the midst of a two-game losing streak. The Oilers will look to bring an end to that tonight as they make the lengthy trip Hollidaysburg to take on the Golden Tigers. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Calipari named 'Sportsmanship I' Sportsperson of the Year
Having led three different college basketball programs to national prominence while also helping raise millions of dollars in aid to areas in need, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari has been selected as the 2022 “Sportsmanship I” Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.

Bobcats' title hopes end
EBENSBURG — Clarion Area’s golf team had its season come to a close on Wednesday as the Bobcats fell to West Shamokin, 334-345, in a PIAA sub-regional match played at the Ebensburg Country Club.