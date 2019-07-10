Clarion Area High School junior pitching ace Kaitlyn Constantino capped off a stellar season by being selected to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Association's All-State Team.
She was named to the Class-A first team, one of three pitchers named to the top squad. This is the second year in a row that Constantino has been named all-state as she was picked for the second team as a sophomore in 2018, along with her sister Alexis.
Constantino's stats reflect that she was worthy of the first-team selection, as she excelled both offensively and defensively. While she was in the circle, the Lady Cats were 17-6. She worked 144 innings with a 1.60 ERA, striking out a single-season school record 245 batters (11.9 per game) while issuing only 39 walks.
On offense, she had 42 hits in 83 at bats (.508 batting average) and a .558 on-base percentage. She had seven doubles, four triples, scored 28 runs, drove in 10 runs while also drawing nine walks and stealing 12 bases.
Jones receives honor
Youngstown State University senior high jumper Abby Jones was named Third-Team Google Cloud Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Jones, a Franklin High School graduate, becomes the first-ever female track and field athlete to be recognized with Academic All-America honors and the first since Aaron Merrill was a second-team pick in 2010. She also becomes the second Penguin this year to earn Academic All-America honors, joining Mary Dunn of the women's basketball team, who was a third-team selection back in March.
She owns a 4.00 grade-point average and is a physical education major at YSU. Jones was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team in 2017-18 and 2018-19, as well as a four-time member of the Horizon League All-Academic Team (Outdoor/Indoor). During the outdoor season, she won the high jump at the Horizon League Outdoor Championships for the third consecutive year with a season-best mark of 1.72 meters.
CUP lands assistant coach
CLARION - Clarion University head men's basketball coach Damian Pitts announced the hiring of Michael McCready as an assistant coach. McCready will join Pitts in his first year as the coach of the Golden Eagle men's program in 2019-20.
McCready has spent years as an assistant coach, most recently serving two years on the bench next to Pitts at Centenary. From 2017-19 he assisted in recruiting, practice coordination, film study, advance scouting and game-planning for the Cyclones. He was also in charge of monitoring the team's academic progress.
Before joining Pitts at Centenary, McCready held a number of various coaching positions. From 2016-17 he was the basketball video coordinator for Lehigh, and in 2015-16, he served as an assistant coach at USciences in Philadelphia and in 2015 was a volunteer assistant at Kutztown. McCready also spent two years as a volunteer assistant at Freedom High School, and in 2014, was a basketball operations intern for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.