Craddock leads 'Cats; Lions, Bulldogs log KSAC wins

WEST SUNBURY - Clarion's Hunter Craddock notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night as the Bobcats clawed homestanding Moniteau, 82-60, in KSAC Large School boys basketball action.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats (7-2) climbed to a 29-16 lead at the end of one before extending the lead to 43-31 at halftime. The Bobcats were outscored 20-9 in the third, but rebounded for a 30-9 edge in the fourth.
RUSSELL - Cochranton's Stetson Boozer won by pin in the next-to-last bout of Wednesday night's Region 3 wrestling match against Eisenhower and teammate Kyle McDivitt notched a 7-5 decision in the final bout, but it wasn't quite enough as the Cardinals dropped a 36-33 verdict to the Knights.
HERMITAGE -Lakeview's Reese Gadsby tossed in a game-high 18 points, all in the first three quarters, as the Sailors bested homestanding Hickory, 36-22, to remain undefeated Wednesday night in a non-region girls basketball contest.
Venango Catholic's freshmen duo of Lily Homan and Molly Mietus each recorded career highs in points Tuesday night as the Vikings knocked off visiting Union, 57-54 in a KSAC Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Nick Richar was a triple winner for the boys while Dana Wenner, Christa Schneider and Emily Russell all matched him for the girls as Oil City's swim teams swept visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night with the boys winning 59-22 and the girls 87-64 in the Region 1 contests.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley to a 65-57 victory over Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC Small School boys basketball showdown on Tuesday.
Franklin center Camdon Bashor recorded a monster double-double Monday night, finishing with a 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Knights cruised to a 49-17 win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball contest at the Castle.
HADLEY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Caden Toscano each tossed in 13 points as the Orioles doubled up Commodore Perry, 62-31, for their first win of the season in a Region 1 boys basketball bout on Saturday.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday, and they did so with the help of three players who formerly starred in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
Jonah Heckathorne and Trevor Hamilton picked up two victories apiece on the day Saturday as Franklin's wrestling team welcomed Clarion and Greenville to the Castle for a tri-meet that saw the Knights top the Bobcats, 39-28, but stumble against the Trojans, 69-9. Clarion also fell to Greenvil…
Oil City's boys swim team secured an 88-82 victory over homestanding Franklin by pulling out a win in the meet's final event - the 400 relay - while the Oilers' girls team made it a sweep by cruising to a 99-67 decision over the Knights in a Region 1 clash on Saturday.
Last time Oil City and Harbor Creek met, the sport was football and the District 10 title was on the line. At the end of that night, the Oilers came out victorious, but on Friday night at the House of Hustle, the sport was boys basketball and Oil City did not fare so well.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton tossed in a game-high 23 points and also added 11 rebounds and four steals Friday night as Allegheny-Clarion Valley knocked off previously undefeated Keystone, 55-48 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover matchup.
GREENVILLE -Franklin's Luke Guth hit a game-winning, three-point shot with 1.8 seconds left on Thursday night to lift the Knights over homestanding Greenville, 59-57, in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.
Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the 400 freestyle relay - the final event of the meet - Oil City's girls swim team managed to earn an 85-85 tie with visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City's boys also stayed undefeated with a 98-61 victory.
MEADVILLE - Sam Burchard scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half Wednesday night to help Meadville rally for a 48-36 win over Oil City in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the House of Thrills.
Keystone's Danae Hurrelbink pumped in a career-high 17 points while teammate Emily Lauer also scored 17 points as the Panthers remained unbeaten following Monday night's 54-31 road win over Cranberry in a KSAC Large School girls basketball showdown at the Berry Dome.
Venango Catholic senior Andrew Burda had himself a night to remember on Monday at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium as he reached 1,000 points for his career while scoring an eye-popping 52 points to lead the Vikings to an 80-55 victory over Forest Area in KSAC Small School play.
Oil City's Nick Richar captured four first-place finishes in the boys meet while Sydney Svolos was a triple winner in the girls meet on Monday night as the Oilers' swim teams posted a sweep of visiting Franklin in a Region 1 meet. Oil City's boys scored a 102-67 victory while the girls notch…