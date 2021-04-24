BROOKVILLE - Cranberry's Jenna Reynolds notched two inside-the-park home runs and Rylee Coe went 4-for-4 as the Berries doubled up Brookville, 18-9, in non-region softball action on Friday.

Coach Glenn Barcinas' Berries (4-5) entered the third inning with a 2-1 lead before plating three runs in the third and four in the fourth to take a 9-1 lead. After Brookville answered with five runs in the fifth, both teams notched three runs apiece in the sixth and the Berries put across six insurance runs in the seventh.

Cranberry bats double up Brookville

Knights slug past Orioles
Local Sports

Knights slug past Orioles

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Friday afternoon at the Sandycreek Elementary School field marked the first time in more than a decade that Rocky Grove and Franklin squared off on the softball diamond and, wow, the homestanding Knights put on quite a show. Bolstered by a 19-hit attack, some flashy baserunning and a rock so…

Franklin thinclads split with Titusville
Local Sports

Franklin thinclads split with Titusville

TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the…

Local Sports

Berries bolt past Fires

Cranberry's Kenny Lavrich ripped a two-run homer in the first inning and the Berries went on to post a 10-2 win over visiting Forest Area in KSAC baseball action on Friday.

Berries hold on to nip Panthers
Local Sports

Berries hold on to nip Panthers

KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.

Local Sports

Warriors take pair from C-L in KSAC meet

WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Cody Daniels and David Stamm were triple winners in the boys meet while Hannah Burgoon won four events in the girls meet as the Warriors swept visiting Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Thursday.

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years
Local Sports

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years

Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.

Local Sports

Oil City netters shut down Eagles

Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.

Franklin boys, OC girls remain perfect
Local Sports

Franklin boys, OC girls remain perfect

MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.

Eagles outslug Oilers, 22-12
Local Sports

Eagles outslug Oilers, 22-12

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.

Local Sports

Fires power past Orioles in 5 innings

Madison McFarland, Jessica Wagner and Maggie Boehme each belted two-run homers Monday as Forest Area rolled to a 15-4 five-inning road win over Rocky Grove in a non-conference softball matchup.

Local Sports

Keystone thinclads split with Karns City

KNOX - Koby Buzard raked in four wins as Keystone's boys track and field team dropped visiting Karns City, 81-69, in KSAC track action on Monday. The Panthers girls fell in the dual meet, 106-40, to the Gremlins.

Local Sports

Fires fall to Rovers on diamond

DUBOIS - Forest Area grabbed an early lead but let it slip away in the later innings en route to a 5-1 loss on the road to Brockway in non-conference baseball play at DuBois' Stern Field.

Knights, Oilers shine in rain
Local Sports

Knights, Oilers shine in rain

Oil City's girls track team had five double-winners and Franklin's boys team had three as area thinclads fought through the rain and cold during a tri-meet at Franklin High School on Friday with Oil City and Sharpsville.

Local Sports

District 10 releases swimming all-stars

Franklin's Alaina Brown and Oil City's Morgan Stover received a pair of Region 1 first-team nods on the girls side while Oil City's Nick Richar was also named to the first team for the boys as District 10 released its all-star swimming selections on Friday.

Local Sports

Clayton, Fulmer earn first-team honors

Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Hayden Adams nabbed all-district honors on Thursday as District 10 released its boys basketball all-stars for the 2020-21 season.

Kockler leads Knights to R-4 victory
Local Sports

Kockler leads Knights to R-4 victory

Franklin's Noah Kockler did it all Thursday afternoon, going 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs while pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts as the Knights cruised past homestanding Northwestern, 7-2, in Region 4 baseball action.

Berries bust out snow shoes
Local Sports

Berries bust out snow shoes

Mother Nature wasn't doing the athletes any favors on Thursday, but that didn't matter to Cranberry's boys and girls track and field teams as they fought through rain, snow and cold - sometimes all three at the same time - to come away with a sweep over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in K…

Orioles clip Cardinals
Local Sports

Orioles clip Cardinals

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

As the current head baseball coach for Rocky Grove and the former head coach at Cochranton, Wednesday afternoon's Region 3 game between the two schools at the Valley Grove Elementary School field turned out to be a pretty special day for Geoff Sanner.