Cranberry volleyball

Cranberry’s girls volleyball team poses with the winning bracket after claiming the Franklin Elks Spiketacular Saturday.

 Contributed photo

Ayanna Ferringer amassed 31 kills, 10 digs and eight blocks to lead Cranberry to the title of the 20th Franklin Elks Spiketacular girls volleyball tournament held Saturday at Franklin High School.

The Berries finished in a five-way tie in pool play with a 5-3 record, but they found their groove in the playoff rounds as they disposed of Iroquois (25-10) in the first round, Kennedy Catholic (21-15) in the quarterfinals, Franklin (25-19) in the semifinals and Keystone (25-17) in the finals.

0
0
0
0
0

Local Sports

OC girls, RG boys harriers win again

WEST MIDDLESEX — After winning titles last week at the Titusville Invitational, the Rocky Grove boys and Oil City girls cross country teams pulled off the feat again on Saturday at the Big Red Invitational.

OC's Wilson released from hospital
Local Sports

OC's Wilson released from hospital

Oil City football player Hayden Wilson was released from the hospital on Sunday after suffering a serious injury on Friday night at the Oil Field in the Oilers’ contest against North East.

Bulldogs, Wildcats score big to remain undefeated
Local Sports

Bulldogs, Wildcats score big to remain undefeated

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley quarterback Braylon Wagner fired six touchdown passes — four of them to Mason Clouse — and he also ran for a score Friday night as the Bulldogs outlasted visiting Punxsutawney, 50-27 in a District 9 football matchup between two unbeaten teams.

Local Sports

CLA spikers fall on road to CCSI

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Tristian Cornmesser served for 12 points and Savannah Bishop piled up 17 digs, but Christian Life Academy fell on the road to Crawford Christian Schooling Initiative (CCSI), 25-20, 25-11, 25-22 in a New-Penn Christian Conference volleyball matchup.

Knights drop to 0-3 after 34-14 loss to Lancers
Local Sports

Knights drop to 0-3 after 34-14 loss to Lancers

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

EDINBORO — After dropping a 46-0 decision to General McLane on its home field last year, the Franklin Knights football team was hoping to return the favor on the Lancers’ Linden Field on Friday night in a non-region matchup.

Rough night at the Oil Field
Local Sports

Rough night at the Oil Field

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With many in attendance wearing purple to honor Karns City’s Mason Martin, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a football game just a week ago, Oil City had a scare of its own on Friday night at the Oil Field.

Oilers set to host Grape Pickers
Local Sports

Oilers set to host Grape Pickers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through the first two weeks of the 2023 season, Oil City’s football team has racked up a pair of dominating victories, and it will go for No. 3 tonight when North East makes a trip to the Oil Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

FHS booters notch wins
Local Sports

FHS booters notch wins

Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth scored his first two goals of the season and the Knights also got a goal and an assist from Seldon Bean in a 6-0 shutout win over visiting Eisenhower on Thursday in a Region 4 boys soccer match.

Local Sports

Lauer, Bobcats nab KSAC wins

CLARION — Playing on its home course, Clarion Area reeled off its fifth consecutive victory of the season as Devon Lauer fired a 34 to earn medalist honors on Thursday in the KSAC mega match held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

Knights to travel to General McLane tonight
Local Sports

Knights to travel to General McLane tonight

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After playing its first two games of the season at home, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight as they travel to Edinboro to take on General McLane in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

FHS spikers blank Kennedy
Local Sports

FHS spikers blank Kennedy

HERMITAGE — Franklin’s Jillian Ewing served for 17 points and also piled up 11 digs as the Knights cruised past homestanding Kennedy Catholic, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Wednesday.

Berry spikers top Oilers
Local Sports

Berry spikers top Oilers

Ayanna Ferringer amassed 11 points, 10 kills and five digs as Cranberry rolled to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 win over homestanding Oil City on Tuesday night in a non-region girls volleyball match at the House of Hustle.

Cranberry harriers sweep past Knights
Local Sports

Cranberry harriers sweep past Knights

Kelsey Hanna claimed first place in the girls race to lead Cranberry to a 19-36 victory over homestanding Franklin in non-region cross country action on Tuesday. The Berries boys made it a sweep by winning the boys contest, 25-30.

Venango County comes up big at Rocket Invitational
Local Sports

Venango County comes up big at Rocket Invitational

TITUSVILLE — Venango County high schools put on a dominate cross country display on Saturday at the Rocket Invitational as Rocky Grove won the boys team title and Oil City the girls team title while a pair of Franklin Knights earned medalist honors with Jay Prettyman winning the boys race an…

Local Sports

Oiler JV squad improves to 2-0 on gridiron

Steven Heise threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns while he also carried four times for 65 yards and another score as Oil City’s junior varsity football team inproved to 2-0 after blanking visiting Corry on Saturday at the Oil City High School field.

Hornets sting Knights, 63-14
Local Sports

Hornets sting Knights, 63-14

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Franklin Knights head football coach Matt Turk knew visiting Hickory was going to be a handful heading into Friday night’s non-region game at the Franklin High School field.

Oilers pelt Beavers
Local Sports

Oilers pelt Beavers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CORRY — Don’t look now, but Oil City football might have found its passing game, which likely spells trouble for opponents this season.

Clarion to name field after Wiser
Local Sports

Clarion to name field after Wiser

For the first time since 2003, Clarion High School will be hosting a varsity football game when the Central Clarion Wildcats welcome Port Allegany tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Knights outrace Greyhounds
Local Sports

Knights outrace Greyhounds

Setter Estella Adams racked up 22 assists and added 10 service points Thursday night as Franklin rolled to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 non-region girls volleyball win over Wilmington at the Castle.

Knights slay Dragons, 4-1
Local Sports

Knights slay Dragons, 4-1

Franklin got a pair of goals from Chippy Whitling and a goal and an assist from defenseman Caleb Griffin and the Knights went on the record a 4-1 win over visiting Warren in the Knights’ home and Region 4 opener on Wednesday.

Cranberry harriers roll past Warriors
Local Sports

Cranberry harriers roll past Warriors

WEST SUNBURY — Kelsey Hanna took first place as the Cranberry girls cross country team took the top five slots in rolling to a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference- and season-opening 15-45 win on Wednesday over homestanding Moniteau.

Bobcats squeeze Berries in opener
Local Sports

Bobcats squeeze Berries in opener

CLARION — Hadley Campbell served for 13 points while also adding seven kills and six digs as Clarion’s girls volleyball team rolled in its season opener with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 victory over visiting Cranberry on Tuesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference play.

Local Sports

Kerle leads Bobcats to victory on links

SLIPPERY ROCK — Kameron Kerle took home medalist honors with a 37 as Clarion came away with the team victory as well in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys golf mega match held Monday at Slippery Rock Golf Club.

Local Sports

Sailors edge past Knights

Franklin’s Ty Prince fired a 38 to earn medalist honors, but the host Knights dropped a non-region match to Lakeview, 168-176, on Friday afternoon at Wanango Country Club.

Rockets spoil Knights' home opener
Local Sports

Rockets spoil Knights' home opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

For the first three plus quarters of Friday’s season-opening football game at Franklin High School, the Knights were well within striking distance of visiting Titusville as they trailed 19-16 with 11:55 remaining in the final quarter of the Region 4 matchup.

Oilers rout Dragons
Local Sports

Oilers rout Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Oil City and Warren have been squaring off against one another on the gridiron since 1900, but of the previous 100-plus matchups, none have ever been quite as one-sided as what took place Friday night at the Oil Field.

OC golfers win nailbiter
Local Sports

OC golfers win nailbiter

CONNEAUT LAKE — Oil City’s Jacob Teeter fired an 82 on Thursday as the Oilers featured a balanced attack to pull out a victory in a Region 4 mega golf match, which was held at Oakland Beach Golf Course.