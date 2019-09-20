Cranberry harriers outrun Bobcats

Cranberry used its balanced attack to win the varsity boys meet while Kalynn Ziegler captured the varsity girls race on Thursday as the Berries swept Clarion at home in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference cross country meet. Clarion-Limestone also participated, but did not have enough runners in either race for a team result.
Clarion's Nathaniel Lerch continued his stellar season in the boys race, finishing first in 17:15, 21 seconds ahead of Cranberry's Matt Woolcock. However, coach Keith Siverling's Berries sent a parade of runners to the finish line in rolling to a 23-35 victory. Daniel Fisher was third, followed by Joey Fox (fifth), Logan Johnson (sixth) and Christian Miller (seventh).