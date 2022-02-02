Despite falling behind 24-0 at home to Franklin on Tuesday night, Cranberry’s wrestling team won the remaining seven bouts to claim a 39-24 victory over the Knights at the Berry Dome.
Coach Dustin Wenner’s Berries improved to 6-3 on the season.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 6:43 am
FRILLS CORNERS — North Clarion’s Emma McFarland pumped in three three-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points Tuesday night as the She-Wolves stopped visiting Clarion, 40-21 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup.
Senior Isaac Clayton became the latest member of Rocky Grove’s 1,000-point club on Tuesday as the guard fired in a game-high 19 points in the Orioles’ 68-28 victory over Commodore Perry in a Region 1 boys basketball game at the Nest.
Franklin’s boys basketball team took a huge step toward capturing the Region 4 crown on Tuesday night at The Castle as it used a second-half surge to take down Hickory, 68-52, while sweeping the season series with the Hornets.
Rocky Grove’s duo of Isaac Clayton and D’Andre Whitman combined for 52 points and 22 rebounds Monday night as the Orioles routed visiting West Middlesex, 70-45 in a Region 1 boys basketball showdown at the Nest.
GROVE CITY — Led by triple winners Caleb Stover, Connor Malek and Dana Wenner, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams logged Region 1 victories at Grove City on Monday night. The Oiler boys posted a 90-70 win while the girls notched a 90-77 decision.
LINESVILLE — Franklin needed a big second half to pull out a 33-29, come-from-behind victory on the road over Conneaut Area in a non-region girls basketball clash on Monday night.
Oil City High School’s Madison Stephens is making a name for herself in the powerlifting community.
FRILLS CORNERS — Six different players had at least seven points in the scoring column as homestanding North Clarion used a balanced attack to take down Keystone, 53-46, in a KSAC boys basketball clash on Saturday.
Oil City had a lead heading into the fourth quarter at the House of Hustle on Saturday but surrendered 21 points in the final stanza en route to a 36-29 loss to Bradford in non-region girls basketball action.
GROVE CITY — Led by first-place finishers Elijah Brosius of Cranberry and Louden Gledhill of Cochranton, a total of 22 area wrestlers had top-eight finishes on Saturday in the 39th Annual Fred Bell Wrestling Tournament at Grove City High School.
GROVE CITY — A total of 14 area wrestlers — including four each from Redbank Valley and Cochranton — advanced to the semifinal round after Friday’s opening day of the 39th Annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.
FOXBURG — Natalie Bowser dropped in a game-high 16 points and also grabbed 20 rebounds to lead Keystone to a 39-23 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC girls basketball play on Friday night.
GREENVILLE — Franklin’s Damon Curry bucketed a game-high 24 points and Easton Fulmer became the second-leading scorer in school history as the Knights waltzed past homestanding Greenville, 78-26 in a Region 4 boys basketball game.
Franklin senior Lauren Billingsley once again equaled her career high by pouring in a game-high 16 points Thursday evening as the Knights handed Slippery Rock its first Region 5 loss of the season with a 46-35 girls basketball upset at the Castle.
TRANSFER — Rocky Grove’s D’Andre Whitman matched his career high with 20 points Thursday night as the Orioles pulled away for a 55-35 road win over Reynolds in a Region 1 boys basketball matchup.
KARNS CITY — Gwen Siegel drained a game-high 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead North Clarion to a 39-25 victory on the road over Karns City in KSAC play on Wednesday night.
STONEBORO — Commodore Perry’s Cade Guthrie pinned Franklin’s Kanyon Crawford and Ben Kammes followed with a forfeit win Wednesday night as the Panthers rallied for a 41-33 win over Franklin in a wrestling match held at Lakeview High School.
For the second time this season, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams used their deep lineups to sweep past Franklin in a Region 1 home meet on Wednesday. The Oiler boys won just three of the 11 events, but still managed a 92-78 victory while the OC girls captured six of 11 events and also w…
MERCER — Rocky Grove fell behind early and was unable to recover in Region 1 girls basketball action, dropping a 42-19 decision on the road to Mercer on Tuesday night.
Cranberry’s wrestling team overcame four forfeits Tuesday night by registering seven pins en route to a 42-30 win over Sheffield in wrestling action on Senior Night at the Berry Dome.
FARRELL — Franklin’s boys and girls swimming teams rolled to lopsided wins Tuesday night over homestanding Farrell in a Region 1 meet. The Knight boys coasted to a 66-0 victory while the girls notched a 66-8 verdict.
Isaac Clayton, D’Andre Whitman and Quinn Ritchey collaborated for 49 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid with a 60-44 victory over Jamestown in a Region 1 matchup at the Nest.
HADLEY — Rocky Grove senior Abby Williams tied her career high with 21 points Monday night as the Orioles rolled over homestanding Commodore Perry, 48-14 in a Region 1 girls basketball matchup.
Bret Wingard drained 15 points and snagged 14 rebounds on his way to lifting Keystone to a 64-30 victory over Cranberry on Monday night in a KSAC boys basketball showdown at the Berry Dome.
Camdon Bashor dropped in 22 points for Franklin while Reese Gadsby countered with 21 for Lakeivew, and in the end, it was the Sailors who pulled out a 52-45 victory at The Castle on Saturday in non-region girls basketball action.
LAWRENCE PARK — Led by the 200 freestyle relay team’s second-place finish, Oil City’s boys swim team placed second overall on Saturday at the Iroquois Invitational.
Playing its third big Region 5 game in five days, including a victory over previously unbeaten Fairview on Friday night, Oil City’s boys basketball team ran out of gas in its matchup with visiting Harbor Creek on Saturday afternoon at the House of Hustle, dropping a 26-20 decision.
WARREN — In a match that featured four lead changes, Warren’s Alan McAllister orchestrated a pin at 285 to lift the Dragons to a 33-25 win over visiting Franklin on Saturday in a non-region wrestling match.
Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 matchup with visiting Fairview, Oil City’s boys basketball team looked like it was going to have its hands full against the unbeaten Tigers at the House of Hustle.
SHARPSVILLE — Damon Curry amassed a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists Friday night as Franklin cruised to a 72-38 victory over Sharpsville in Region 4 boys basketball action.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley posted wins in seven of the first eight bouts to open up a 38-6 lead and then had to hold on to defeat visiting Franklin, 38-36, in an interdistrict wrestling match on Thursday.
Camdon Bashor logged a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds as Franklin defended The Castle with a 42-28 victory over Hickory on Thursday night in Region 5 action.
FARRELL — A total of 26 Oil City High School swimmers had at least one first-place finish on Thursday night as the Oilers swept a Region 1 road meet against Farrell. The boys posted a 113-5 victory while the girls notched a 113-6 win.
Lawrynn Harold and Halle Murcko combined for 34 points Wednesday night as Reynolds built an early lead and rode it to a 50-33 victory over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 girls basketball matchup at the Nest.
North Clarion’s Collin Schmader and Aiden Hartle teamed up for 34 points Wednesday night as the Wolves outlasted visiting Cranberry, 59-44, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover matchup.
GUYS MILLS — Cochranton won six of the eight contested bouts and also received five wins by forfeit in rolling to a 62-10 victory over homestanding Maplewood in a Region 3 wrestling match.
Oil City’s Jake Hornbeck sank three clutch free throws with no time left in regulation to send the game into overtime, but the Oilers wound up falling to Warren, 62-59 in a Region 5 boys basketball showdown Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.
North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel poured in 11 of her game-high 20 points during a 22-4 second quarter Tuesday night as the She-Wolves overcame a slow start to defeat Cranberry, 48-23, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball game at the Berry Dome.
On paper, Tuesday night’s showdown at The Nest between host Rocky Grove and Kennedy Catholic looked like a potential preview of the Region 1 championship game slated to take place later this year.
