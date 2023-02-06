Cranberry matmen ousted in district semifinals

BROOKVILLE — Cranberry’s wrestling team went 1-1 on the day Saturday en route to reaching the quarterfinals before being upended in the semifinals of the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Championships held at Brookville High School.

The Berries opened the five-team tournament with a 60-9 victory over Clarion in the quarterfinals before dropping a 39-25 decision to Clearfield in the semifinals.

Knights slay Dragons at the Castle
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.

Alaina Brown and Sydni Hoobler were each four-event winners as Franklin’s girls swim team pulled out an 86-75 victory over visiting Sharon on Thursday in Region 1 action while the Knights’ boys team followed suit with a 97-70 win to make it a sweep.

Oiler girls notch OT victory
CORRY — Despite being outscored 11-0 in the first quarter and without the services of head coach Jake Stevens, Oil City’s girls basketball team battled back to beat homestanding Corry, 37-32, in overtime on Thursday night in a Region 5 action at the Beaver Dam.

Lions extend win streak to 15 straight
STRATTANVILLE — Alex Painter rifled in a career-high 19 points while also adding four steals Wednesday night as homestanding Clarion-Limestone kept its impressive win streak intact with a 78-60 victory over Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.

Knights take round one from Oilers
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Over the past three seasons, the rivalry on the basketball court between Franklin and Oil City has been virtually non-existent as the two teams didn’t compete in the same region and they met only twice over that span, with the Knights winning both in dominant fashion.

Knights, Oilers win on road
CORRY — Estella Adams netted six of her eight points in overtime as visiting Franklin pulled out a 34-30 victory over Corry on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the Beaver Dam.

Union nips Panthers in OT thriller
KNOX — Skyler Roxbury scored eight of his 20 points in overtime as Union outlasted homestanding Keystone, 71-69, on Monday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball clash.

Oilers sweep Eagles; Knights dunk Steelers
Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated while the girls also prevailed Monday night in a Region 1 meet at Grove City. The Oiler boys improved to 8-0 with a 97-73 verdict while the OC girls moved to 5-3 with a 92-75 decision.

Terrors second-half surge no match for Redbank Valley
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — Midway through Saturday’s highly anticipated District 9 girls basketball matchup between homestanding Redbank Valley and Otto-Eldred, it looked as if the Bulldogs would have no problem adding their latest blowout victory to a season full of them.

Bobcats bounce Wolves, 70-48
Devon Lauer rifled in 19 points as Clarion improved to 12-5 on the season following a 70-48 victory over North Clarion on Saturday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks
WARREN — Oil City’s Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.

Knights, Oilers earn splits in pool
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s boys swim team won nine of the 11 events on Thursday night en route to a 116-43 Region 1 victory over homestanding Slippery Rock. The Rockets earned a split by winning the girls meet, 122-47.

Knights tame Tigers, 31-30
GUYS MILLS — Franklin’s Jeremy Cunningham capped off a furious late-match rally with a 6-1 decision in the final bout as the Knights pulled out a wild 31-30 win over homestanding Maplewood in a Region 2 wrestling thriller.

Oilers make it 10 wins in a row
Oil City senior Jake Hornbeck turned in another double-double performance Tuesday night as the red-hot Oilers made it 10 straight wins after a 69-32 dismantling of Conneaut Area in a Region 6 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

Knights top Oilers in R5 matchup
Sydney Stevens buried a three-pointer as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, sparking a big second frame for visiting Franklin that proved to be the difference in a 53-38 victory over Oil City in Region 5 girls basketball action on Monday night at the House of Hustle.

Vikings hold off Bethel Christian on hardwood
James Henry rifled in a game-high 21 points as Venango Catholic improved to 5-9 on the season following a 50-42 decision over visiting Bethel Christian in non-conference boys basketball play on Saturday at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

Knights ground Rockets
Jalen Wood got hot from long range, burying a total of six three-pointers to finish with a career-high 25 points as the equally hot Franklin Knights posted their fifth win in a row with an 83-48 dismantling of visiting Titusville in Region 6 boys basketball action on Friday night at the Castle.

Warriors hand She-Wolves first setback
WEST SUNBURY — Moniteau’s Davina Pry came within one rebound of a double-double Friday night as the homestanding Warriors posted a 40-25 victory over previously unbeaten North Clarion in a matchup of Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball powers.

Oilers split with Rockets
SLIPPERY ROCK — Led by triple winner Charlie Motter, Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following Thursday night’s 112-50 Region 1 road victory over Slippery Rock. The host Rockets gained a split by taking the girls meet, 119-50.

Blum sisters shine as Knights top Eagles
Twin sisters Jamie Blum and Jenn Blum each recorded career-high scoring games Thursday night as Franklin’s girls basketball team rallied from a deficit and then hung on for a 55-53 Region 5 win over Conneaut Area at the Castle.

She-Wolves hold off Gremlins to stay perfect
FRILLS CORNERS — North Clarion’s Lily Homan rifled in a season-high 23 points and the She-Wolves fought off a furious fourth-quarter rally to defeat visiting Karns City, 51-47, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown on Wednesday night.

Knights, Cardinals drop road matches

LINESVILLE — Franklin got back-to-back pins from Jonah Heckathorne and Jeremy Cunningham to forge an 18-18 tie with Conneaut Area on Wednesday night, but the Knights wound up falling to the homestanding Eagles, 39-30 in a Region 2 wrestling matchup.

No more winter blues for area golfers
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Between the ice, snow, mud and darkness, it can be a chore to keep your golf game sharp year-round while living in northwestern Pennsylvania. But, it just got a little easier thanks to Eric Thompson.

Forfeits push Berries past Johnsonburg

JOHNSONBURG — Although Cranberry dropped three of the five contested bouts Tuesday night, the Berries used pins from Dalton Wenner and Alex McLaughlin, along with seven forfeit wins to crush homestanding Johnsonburg, 54-20 in a District 9 wrestling matchup.