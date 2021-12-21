Bob Bubb

In his 26 seasons as Clarion University’s head wrestling coach, Bob Bubb amassed a record of 322-121-4 and led the Golden Eagles to top 10 finishes four times in the NCAA Division I Championships.

CLARION — For decades, the name Bob Bubb has been synonymous with Golden Eagle wrestling. From the summer of 1966, when he accepted the position of head wrestling coach, to the final time he walked off the mat in 1992, Bubb and his student-athletes accomplished things even the most loyal Eagle fans may have thought impossible.

On Jan. 30, his name will no longer be just symbolically linked with Clarion wrestling. It will be permanently affixed, as the wrestling training facility in Tippin Gymnasium is officially renamed for the legendary coach. The unveiling will occur between dual matches on that day, prior to the start of the match against Kent State.

CUP names wrestling facility in honor of Bob Bubb

CLARION — For decades, the name Bob Bubb has been synonymous with Golden Eagle wrestling. From the summer of 1966, when he accepted the position of head wrestling coach, to the final time he walked off the mat in 1992, Bubb and his student-athletes accomplished things even the most loyal Eag…

Oilers swim past Eagles; Knights fall to Tigers
Oilers swim past Eagles; Knights fall to Tigers

Led by four-event winners Morgan Stover and Kallie Smith in the girls meet and triple winners Connor Malek, Charlie Motter and Garrett Morse in the boys meet, Oil City swept a Region 1 swim contest at home against Grove City on Monday night. The Oiler girls posted a 95-67 win while the boys …

Knights defuse Rockets
Knights defuse Rockets

Franklin’s trio of Lauren Billingsley, Camdon Bashor and Estella Adams combined for 36 points in leading the Knights past visiting Titusville, 66-9, in a non-region girls basketball matchup at the Castle on Monday.

Knights rally to top Quips
Knights rally to top Quips

NEW CASTLE — Easton Fulmer led all scorers with a game-high 20 points and Scott Walters came off the bench to tally nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as Franklin rallied for a 57-48 victory over Aliquippa on Saturday night in the Clash at New Castle.

Marczak leads Oilers past Titusville
Marczak leads Oilers past Titusville

TITUSVILLE — Bolstered by a fast start offensively, Oil City’s girls basketball team evened its season record on Friday night by rolling to a 49-21 win over Titusville in a non-region matchup at the Launch Pad.

Bulldogs nip Oilers in OT
Bulldogs nip Oilers in OT

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

On a night when Oil City was already short-handed on the hardwood, the last thing the Oilers needed was an overtime contest against non-region foe Meadville.

Oilers sweep Knights
Oilers sweep Knights

Kallie Smith was a four-time winner while Charlie Motter was a double winner as the Oil City boys and girls swim teams swept homestanding Franklin on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet.

Marshall, Bain hit milestones in 'Dogs' win
Marshall, Bain hit milestones in 'Dogs' win

Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain combined to score 31 points and both went over 1,000 points for their careers Wednesday night in leading homestanding Redbank Valley to a 72-19 win over Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference South Division boys basketball matchup.

Raiders rough up Knights on mat
Raiders rough up Knights on mat

TRANSFER — Reynolds won seven of the nine contested matches and also received three wins by forfeit in cruising to a 58-9 victory over Franklin on Tuesday night in a Region 2 wrestling match.

Grove puts clamps on Eisenhower

RUSSELL — Senior guard Abby Williams scored a career-high 21 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-21 road win over Eisenhower in a non-region girls basketball matchup.

Franklin feasts on Blue Devils
Franklin feasts on Blue Devils

Led by Easton Fulmer’s season-high 28 points, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened up its Region 4 schedule Tuesday night with a 73-40 romp over Sharpsville at the Castle.

Knights, Oilers sweep in pool
Knights, Oilers sweep in pool

Franklin’s swim teams got their seasons off on the right foot Monday as they won 21 of the 22 events en route to a Region 1 sweep of visiting Farrell. The boys claimed a 72-15 decision while the girls won 70-18.

Homan lifts Vikings past Muskies
Homan lifts Vikings past Muskies

Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan poured in a game-high 21 points and added 11 steals and eight rebounds Monday night as the Vikings powered past visiting Jamestown, 43-22 in a non-conference girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

Grove girls take tourney title
Grove girls take tourney title

With no time left on the clock, Rocky Grove’s Emily Rice drained a free throw to hand the host Orioles the title of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tournament with a 28-27 victory over Oil City on Saturday afternoon at The Nest.

Knights, Orioles move to 2-0
Knights, Orioles move to 2-0

Isaac Clayton dropped in 21 points and earned MVP honors as Rocky Grove took down Maplewood, 63-27, in the championship game of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tournament on Saturday at the Nest.

Clayton, Zinz propel Orioles into Sanner title game
Clayton, Zinz propel Orioles into Sanner title game

Rocky Grove senior guard Isaac Clayton picked up where he left off last year on Friday night by pouring in a game-high 25 points to lead the Orioles to a 67-29 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tipoff Tournament at the Nest.

Oilers open on wrong end of sweep in pool

BROOKVILLE — Oil City sophomore Kallie Smith was a four-event winner Friday night, but Oil City’s girls and boys swim teams were swept by homestanding Brookville in a non-region meet in the season opener. Brookville won the girls meet, 95-75, and also took the boys meet, 87-77.

Knights handle Oilers in opener
Knights handle Oilers in opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.

Knights land seven on all-region soccer squads

After putting together two of the finest seasons in school history, Franklin High School’s boys and girls soccer teams landed a total of seven players on the District 10 all-region squads that were released on Thursday.

Three CUP coaches named to CSCAA 100 Greatest list

CLARION — Three legendary Clarion University coaches — Dave Hrovat, Don Leas and Becky Rutt — were named today to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) list of 100 Greatest College Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past 100 years.

Knights, Orioles to host tipoff tourneys Friday
Knights, Orioles to host tipoff tourneys Friday

After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020-21 basketball season, delaying its start by about a month for most teams, the 2021-22 season looks to be getting off to its normal start this year, beginning with the annual tipoff tournaments on Friday and Saturday at high school gymnasi…

Clarion's Fuller, Snider honored

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Clarion University’s London Fuller and Cassidy Snider earned honorable mention status on Tuesday on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America team.

Ex-Sailor Greggs shines for Rock at indoor meet
Ex-Sailor Greggs shines for Rock at indoor meet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Senior Cecily Greggs, a former standout at Lakeview High School, recorded an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the high jump to lead the Slippery Rock University women’s indoor track and field team to a total of 11 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference automatic qualify…

Clarion U volleyball team's historic run ends

WHEELING, W.Va. – Clarion University’s volleyball team’s historic 2021 season came to a close on Thursday night, as the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles fell to fourth-seeded Edinboro 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18) in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional.

Headed to Hershey!
Headed to Hershey!

  • By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

PITTSBURGH — Everybody knows that you’re not supposed to give a dog chocolate, but on Friday night at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, the Bulldogs took some anyway.

Bulldogs brace for Crusaders
Bulldogs brace for Crusaders

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

When Redbank Valley’s football team steps on the turf of North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium tonight, it will already have made history. How far the squad takes that history will be determined over 48 minutes of play against District 7 champion Bishop Canevin with a trip to Hershey and the Class…