LOCK HAVEN - Clarion University's Mylique McGriff's game against Shippensburg on Saturday ranked as one of the best in his college career and on Monday, the junior running back was named the PSAC West Offensive Co-Athlete of the Week for Sept. 9.
McGriff rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clarion to a 48-28 road win at Shippensburg. McGriff scored on runs of one and six yards in the first half to help the Golden Eagles build a 34-0 lead at the halftime break. He added a 29-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.