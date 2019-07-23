CUP's Sather nominated for NCAA Woman of Year award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has announced Clarion University's Christina Sather and West Chester University's Kaitlin Hatch as the league's 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year nominees.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award, established in 1991, honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
A member Clarion's swimming and diving team, Sather earned All-America accolades eight times in diving. She claimed the 2019 NCAA Division II Diving national championship in the 3M event, following a 1M national championship the year before. Among her eight All-America awards, Sather claimed First-Team All-America as a sophomore in both the 1M (second) and 3M (fifth) events.
Sather was recently selected as a 2018-19 Google Cloud/CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree and was named the College Swimming Coaches Association of America Diver of the Year for the second consecutive season. She also distinguished herself as one of the league's Top Ten winners.
Hatch played a key role in West Chester's back-to-back PSAC Field Hockey Champion teams, including a selection as the 2018 PSAC Tournament MVP. She distinguished herself as a 2017 PSAC Fall Top Ten representative, selected by the conference for outstanding achievements in both athletics and academics.
The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the top 30 honorees - 10 from each division.
The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will select the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.
The Woman of the Year will be announced and the top 30 honorees will be celebrated at an annual awards ceremony dinner on October 20 in Indianapolis.
Kristin Day, a former diver from Clarion, won the prestigious award in 2015. She remains the league's only winner of the honor.