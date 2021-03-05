CUP's Hrovat to step down as diving coach

CLARION - After 31 years, 48 national champions, 294 All-Americans and hundreds of thousands of hours on the pool deck, Clarion University diving coach Dave Hrovat is hanging up his flip flops. The longest-tenured coach in Clarion athletics history will retire in June.
"I want to thank Dave for his deep and unwavering commitment to our athletic department, and more specifically to our diving program, over his 31 years," Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass said.
Five area boys basketball teams will begin their quests for a state championship today as the District 10 tournament gets underway at various locations. On Saturday, five area girls teams will also get their first tastes of the postseason.
A total of 25 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin will be competing Friday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships at the Hagerty Family Sports Complex in Erie. The Oilers will be sending 15 athletes to the meet while 10 Knights will be participating.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Aslyn Pry made a free throw with two minutes remaining to record her 1,000th-career point Wednesday night as the Warriors held on for a 62-54 home win over Clarion-Limestone in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
FOXBURG - Senior guard Levi Orton scored on a layup during the second quarter Tuesday night to become Allegheny-Clarion Valley's career scoring leader in a 66-32 non-conference home win over Sheffield.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Damon Curry combined for 19 fourth-quarter points on Monday as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 65-59 win over visiting Warren in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle.
SHARON - Redbank Valley was represented by six wrestlers at the Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Sharon High School, and while four of them managed to place fourth in the tournament, none of them finished in the required top-two spots to advance to the Western Super Regional.
FRILLS CORNERS - Rachel Cullen drained 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a big comeback in the final frame to steal a victory from homestanding North Clarion, 36-27, in a KSAC clash.
Oil City's Jake Hornbeck scored a career-high 16 points while seniors Robbie VanWormer and Devyn Goff combined for 26 more as the Oilers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a resounding 75-27 win over Titusville in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Franklin's duo of Camdon Bashor and Reilly Phipps each recorded double-doubles Thursday in powering the Knights to a 48-35 road win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the House of Thrills.
Cranberry's JT Stahlman and Noel Bunyak popped in 10 points apiece Wednesday night as the Berries built up a big lead at halftime before coasting to a 57-27 win over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
Rocky Grove junior guard Abby Williams drained a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored six of her career-high 17 points in the overtime periods on Wednesday night as the Orioles pulled out a 35-30 win in triple overtime against Jamestown in a Region 1 girls basketball …
BROOKVILLE - Ava Ferringer poured in 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Tuesday night as Cranberry hit the road and used a big second-half comeback to earn a 49-45 victory over Brookville in non-conference girls basketball play.
TITUSVILLE - Kallie Smith collected three victories for Oil City's girls swim team on its way to a 104-61 win over homestanding Titusville on Monday night, but the Rockets' boys team made it a split decision with a 109-61 win in Region 1 action.
Emma Stahl popped in a team-high 11 points and teammate Jenna Fischli scored all 10 of her points in the second half, but Oil City's girls basketball team wound up falling at home to Hickory, 39-32 on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Marquell Darnell led four Erie High players in double figures with 16 points as the Royals broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 62-48 win over Franklin in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the Castle.
SHEFFIELD - Jessica Wagner notched a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Amber Guzzi collected a career high 14 points to lift Forest Area to its first win of the season, a 49-17 decision over Sheffield in non-region girls basketball play on Saturday.
Oil City's Garrett Morse and Connor Malek combined for seven wins while four ladies were double-winners as the Oilers picked up a sweep at home against Farrell in a Region 1 meet on Saturday. Oil City's boys came out on top of a 70-14 decision while the girls took home a 72-15 win.
SHARPSVILLE - Franklin's Easton Fulmer drained four threes on his way to a game-high 17 points as the Knights shut down Sharpsville in the second half to cruise to a 55-33 victory in a Region 4 boys basketball clash on Saturday.